|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dainja
|23
|1-2
|3-6
|0-6
|0
|1
|5
|Hawkins
|34
|3-9
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|10
|Melendez
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|4
|10
|Shannon
|31
|5-10
|10-13
|0-2
|0
|2
|20
|Mayer
|22
|0-6
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Goode
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|6
|Rodgers
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Harris
|12
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Epps
|6
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|17-26
|2-29
|10
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .385, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Goode 2-3, Melendez 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 0-1, Shannon 0-3, Mayer 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dainja 2, Hawkins, Mayer, Rodgers).
Turnovers: 16 (Hawkins 6, Mayer 3, Dainja 2, Shannon 2, Epps, Harris, Rodgers).
Steals: 10 (Rodgers 4, Hawkins 3, Goode, Melendez, Shannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|13
|2-5
|1-1
|4-5
|0
|2
|5
|Black
|34
|4-12
|4-6
|0-6
|1
|3
|12
|Council
|39
|3-9
|11-12
|2-10
|0
|1
|18
|Davis
|30
|7-14
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|16
|Smith
|28
|2-10
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Walsh
|27
|2-8
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Makhi.Mitchell
|24
|4-5
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|9
|Makhe.Mitchell
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Graham
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|22-29
|10-39
|4
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .381, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Davis 2-4, Council 1-3, Black 0-1, Walsh 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council).
Turnovers: 11 (Davis 4, Black 2, Council 2, Smith 2, Walsh).
Steals: 12 (Davis 4, Black 3, Walsh 3, Council, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois
|26
|37
|—
|63
|Arkansas
|36
|37
|—
|73
A_16,745 (16,110).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.