FGFTReb
ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dainja231-23-60-6015
Hawkins343-92-21-43110
Melendez264-80-00-63410
Shannon315-1010-130-20220
Mayer220-62-30-1022
Goode232-40-01-4156
Rodgers233-50-00-3126
Harris121-30-20-2212
Epps61-50-00-1012
Totals20020-5217-262-29101963

Percentages: FG .385, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Goode 2-3, Melendez 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 0-1, Shannon 0-3, Mayer 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dainja 2, Hawkins, Mayer, Rodgers).

Turnovers: 16 (Hawkins 6, Mayer 3, Dainja 2, Shannon 2, Epps, Harris, Rodgers).

Steals: 10 (Rodgers 4, Hawkins 3, Goode, Melendez, Shannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson132-51-14-5025
Black344-124-60-61312
Council393-911-122-100118
Davis307-140-01-61416
Smith282-102-30-0026
Walsh272-82-32-4146
Makhi.Mitchell244-51-21-7139
Makhe.Mitchell30-01-20-0001
Graham20-00-00-1000
Totals20024-6322-2910-3941973

Percentages: FG .381, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Davis 2-4, Council 1-3, Black 0-1, Walsh 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council).

Turnovers: 11 (Davis 4, Black 2, Council 2, Smith 2, Walsh).

Steals: 12 (Davis 4, Black 3, Walsh 3, Council, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois263763
Arkansas363773

A_16,745 (16,110).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

