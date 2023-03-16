ILLINOIS (20-13)
Dainja 1-2 3-6 5, Hawkins 3-9 2-2 10, Melendez 4-8 0-0 10, Shannon 5-10 10-13 20, Mayer 0-6 2-3 2, Goode 2-4 0-0 6, Rodgers 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-3 0-2 2, Epps 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 17-26 63.
ARKANSAS (21-13)
Johnson 2-5 1-1 5, Black 4-12 4-6 12, Council 3-9 11-12 18, Davis 7-14 0-0 16, Smith 2-10 2-3 6, Walsh 2-8 2-3 6, Makhi.Mitchell 4-5 1-2 9, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 1-2 1, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 22-29 73.
Halftime_Arkansas 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-22 (Goode 2-3, Melendez 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 0-1, Shannon 0-3, Mayer 0-5), Arkansas 3-11 (Davis 2-4, Council 1-3, Black 0-1, Walsh 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Goode. Rebounds_Illinois 29 (Dainja, Melendez 6), Arkansas 39 (Council 10). Assists_Illinois 10 (Hawkins, Melendez 3), Arkansas 4 (Black, Davis, Walsh, Makhi.Mitchell 1). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Arkansas 19. A_16,745 (16,110).
