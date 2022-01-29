|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|24
|2-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|6
|Cottrell
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Ke.Johnson
|24
|5-9
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|18
|McNeil
|32
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|7
|Sherman
|34
|4-11
|5-5
|2-4
|2
|1
|15
|Carrigan
|22
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|1
|Curry
|17
|5-9
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|11
|Osabuohien
|13
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|5
|7
|Wilson
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ko.Johnson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Paulicap
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|King
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|15-21
|7-26
|9
|29
|68
Percentages: FG .383, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Ke.Johnson 4-5, Sherman 2-5, McNeil 1-6, King 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2, Curry 0-2, Bridges 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carrigan 3, Osabuohien).
Turnovers: 9 (Ke.Johnson 2, Bridges, Carrigan, Curry, McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap, Sherman).
Steals: 8 (Sherman 3, Bridges, Ke.Johnson, McNeil, Osabuohien, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wade
|38
|1-2
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|6
|Williams
|36
|3-13
|5-7
|1-15
|1
|4
|12
|Notae
|23
|6-8
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|15
|Toney
|39
|6-8
|7-8
|2-7
|3
|3
|19
|Umude
|24
|4-9
|3-3
|4-8
|1
|2
|12
|Davis
|28
|2-9
|3-6
|2-6
|3
|1
|7
|Lykes
|8
|1-2
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Ka.Johnson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|28-34
|10-41
|11
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .451, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Notae 1-2, Umude 1-3, Williams 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Toney 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Umude 2, Williams 2, Wade).
Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Umude 3, Davis 2, Toney 2, Ka.Johnson, Lykes, Wade).
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Davis, Notae).
Technical Fouls: None.
|West Virginia
|29
|39
|—
|68
|Arkansas
|38
|39
|—
|77
A_19,200 (19,368).