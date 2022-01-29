FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges242-72-22-6046
Cottrell130-40-00-2040
Ke.Johnson245-94-40-01318
McNeil323-110-00-3407
Sherman344-115-52-42115
Carrigan220-01-22-3041
Curry175-91-30-30211
Osabuohien133-51-31-3157
Wilson61-30-00-0002
Ko.Johnson50-00-00-1100
Paulicap50-01-20-0041
King30-10-00-1020
Totals20023-6015-217-2692968

Percentages: FG .383, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Ke.Johnson 4-5, Sherman 2-5, McNeil 1-6, King 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2, Curry 0-2, Bridges 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carrigan 3, Osabuohien).

Turnovers: 9 (Ke.Johnson 2, Bridges, Carrigan, Curry, McNeil, Osabuohien, Paulicap, Sherman).

Steals: 8 (Sherman 3, Bridges, Ke.Johnson, McNeil, Osabuohien, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wade381-24-41-2116
Williams363-135-71-151412
Notae236-82-20-02315
Toney396-87-82-73319
Umude244-93-34-81212
Davis282-93-62-6317
Lykes81-24-40-2026
Ka.Johnson40-00-00-1020
Totals20023-5128-3410-41111877

Percentages: FG .451, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Notae 1-2, Umude 1-3, Williams 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Toney 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Umude 2, Williams 2, Wade).

Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Umude 3, Davis 2, Toney 2, Ka.Johnson, Lykes, Wade).

Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Davis, Notae).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia293968
Arkansas383977

A_19,200 (19,368).

