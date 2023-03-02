FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (21-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnum161-12-40-2144
Carr3611-146-60-30134
Daniels303-98-80-23417
Poffenbarger393-110-02-11526
Spencer366-155-70-54019
Ellis60-00-00-0010
Langerman161-20-01-4023
Wolfenbarger30-00-00-0020
Dauda180-22-25-5312
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20025-5423-279-35161785

Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Carr 6-8, Daniels 3-8, Spencer 2-7, Langerman 1-2, Poffenbarger 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Poffenbarger 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Barnum 3, Dauda 3, Daniels 2, Poffenbarger 2, Langerman 2, Carr 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Daniels 2, Langerman 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSOURI (17-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank384-82-21-42214
Dembele111-30-01-2123
Hansen398-190-00-42519
Smith284-85-60-63413
Troup322-62-21-2428
Kelly51-32-21-2024
Gilbert303-70-01-2637
Judd162-30-00-2036
Kroenke10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5711-125-25182374

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Frank 4-5, Hansen 3-7, Troup 2-6, Judd 2-2, Dembele 1-2, Gilbert 1-2, Smith 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Frank 1, Gilbert 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Frank 3, Hansen 3, Gilbert 2, Judd 2, Dembele 1, Smith 1, Troup 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Hansen 4, Frank 1, Gilbert 1, Judd 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri2119241074
Arkansas2021152985

A_0

Officials_Felicia Grinter, Michael McConnell, Gina Cross

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you