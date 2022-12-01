TROY (3-4)
Hollings 4-9 0-0 8, Porchia 3-10 4-5 10, Hallmon 9-23 3-4 25, Hartsfield 0-2 4-6 4, Walton 4-13 0-1 10, Camp 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 1-4 0-0 2, Delgado 2-3 0-0 5, Nansikombi-Gunter 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-2 0-2 0, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Cartagena 1-4 1-1 3, Totals 25-77 13-21 70
ARKANSAS (9-0)
Barnum 8-9 2-2 18, Carr 5-14 2-2 14, Daniels 2-6 4-4 10, Poffenbarger 3-8 2-2 9, Spencer 8-15 0-3 19, Hughes 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Langerman 0-2 1-2 1, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfenbarger 4-7 0-2 11, Dauda 0-6 0-0 0, Ellis 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 31-70 14-21 87
|Troy
|17
|7
|20
|26
|—
|70
|Arkansas
|27
|17
|23
|20
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Troy 7-22 (Hollings 0-1, Hallmon 4-7, Hartsfield 0-2, Walton 2-5, Daniel 0-2, Delgado 1-1, Nunn 0-1, Cartagena 0-3), Arkansas 11-37 (Barnum 0-1, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Spencer 3-8, Langerman 0-2, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1). Assists_Troy 10 (Delgado 3), Arkansas 20 (Spencer 6). Fouled Out_Troy Hartsfield. Rebounds_Troy 53 (Camp 10), Arkansas 41 (Barnum 8). Total Fouls_Troy 24, Arkansas 17. Technical Fouls_Troy Hallmon 1, Team 1, Arkansas Team 2. A_3,019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.