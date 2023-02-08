ARKANSAS (17-7)
Makhe.Mitchell 7-9 1-1 15, Makhi.Mitchell 1-1 2-2 4, Black 8-15 3-4 19, Council 5-9 8-10 20, Davis 6-11 2-3 15, Walsh 4-4 4-4 13, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Pinion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-51 20-24 88.
KENTUCKY (16-8)
Livingston 5-10 1-2 13, Toppin 4-9 3-8 11, Tshiebwe 3-6 1-1 7, Fredrick 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 10-17 3-3 24, Reeves 4-12 2-2 11, Collins 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 29-62 11-18 73.
Halftime_Arkansas 41-40. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 4-9 (Council 2-3, Walsh 1-1, Davis 1-2, Black 0-3), Kentucky 4-13 (Livingston 2-3, Wallace 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Toppin 0-1, Fredrick 0-2). Rebounds_Arkansas 24 (Makhi.Mitchell 9), Kentucky 25 (Toppin 8). Assists_Arkansas 19 (Davis 7), Kentucky 11 (Wallace 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas 18, Kentucky 18. A_19,855 (23,500).
