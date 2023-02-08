FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhe.Mitchell297-91-10-40415
Makhi.Mitchell251-12-23-9224
Black388-153-40-45319
Council345-98-100-34220
Davis396-112-30-37215
Walsh214-44-41-10413
Graham61-20-00-0112
Pinion30-00-00-0000
Totals20032-5120-244-24191888

Percentages: FG .627, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Council 2-3, Walsh 1-1, Davis 1-2, Black 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhe.Mitchell 5, Black, Walsh).

Turnovers: 11 (Black 6, Davis 3, Council, Graham).

Steals: 10 (Black 5, Davis 2, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Livingston335-101-21-50213
Toppin364-93-82-82311
Tshiebwe313-61-13-7237
Fredrick200-40-00-0110
Wallace3910-173-31-35324
Reeves304-122-20-01311
Collins83-41-22-2027
Totals20029-6211-189-25111873

Percentages: FG .468, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Livingston 2-3, Wallace 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Toppin 0-1, Fredrick 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wallace 2, Tshiebwe).

Turnovers: 13 (Wallace 5, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Toppin 2, Collins, Tshiebwe).

Steals: 6 (Tshiebwe 3, Wallace 3).

Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 00:33 first.

Arkansas414788
Kentucky403373

A_19,855 (23,500).

