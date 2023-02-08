|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Makhe.Mitchell
|29
|7-9
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|4
|15
|Makhi.Mitchell
|25
|1-1
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|2
|4
|Black
|38
|8-15
|3-4
|0-4
|5
|3
|19
|Council
|34
|5-9
|8-10
|0-3
|4
|2
|20
|Davis
|39
|6-11
|2-3
|0-3
|7
|2
|15
|Walsh
|21
|4-4
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|4
|13
|Graham
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Pinion
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-51
|20-24
|4-24
|19
|18
|88
Percentages: FG .627, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Council 2-3, Walsh 1-1, Davis 1-2, Black 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhe.Mitchell 5, Black, Walsh).
Turnovers: 11 (Black 6, Davis 3, Council, Graham).
Steals: 10 (Black 5, Davis 2, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Livingston
|33
|5-10
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|13
|Toppin
|36
|4-9
|3-8
|2-8
|2
|3
|11
|Tshiebwe
|31
|3-6
|1-1
|3-7
|2
|3
|7
|Fredrick
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Wallace
|39
|10-17
|3-3
|1-3
|5
|3
|24
|Reeves
|30
|4-12
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|11
|Collins
|8
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|7
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|11-18
|9-25
|11
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .468, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Livingston 2-3, Wallace 1-3, Reeves 1-4, Toppin 0-1, Fredrick 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wallace 2, Tshiebwe).
Turnovers: 13 (Wallace 5, Livingston 2, Reeves 2, Toppin 2, Collins, Tshiebwe).
Steals: 6 (Tshiebwe 3, Wallace 3).
Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 00:33 first.
|Arkansas
|41
|47
|—
|88
|Kentucky
|40
|33
|—
|73
A_19,855 (23,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.