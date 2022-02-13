|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (16-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goforth
|39
|7-14
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|4
|18
|Langerman
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Ramirez
|40
|8-15
|5-6
|1-9
|0
|2
|25
|Spencer
|36
|9-21
|3-4
|0-7
|4
|1
|22
|Wolfenbarger
|30
|5-10
|2-3
|3-11
|1
|3
|12
|Eaton
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Ellis
|12
|2-4
|0-1
|3-8
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-70
|14-20
|14-49
|6
|16
|88
Percentages: FG 47.143, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ramirez 4-8, Goforth 2-2, Spencer 1-7, Eaton 1-1, Langerman 0-1, Ellis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Goforth 3, Spencer 1, Wolfenbarger 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Spencer 6, Wolfenbarger 3, Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Ramirez 1, Eaton 1)
Steals: 7 (Langerman 4, Wolfenbarger 2, Spencer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (16-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|34
|6-15
|4-4
|2-9
|3
|4
|21
|Blackwell
|32
|2-9
|3-6
|2-12
|3
|2
|7
|Dembele
|37
|7-12
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|4
|17
|Hansen
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|7
|Troup
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Williams
|23
|5-10
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|11
|Smith
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorroh
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Higginbottom
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-67
|10-16
|10-37
|15
|20
|71
Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Frank 5-11, Dembele 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 1-4, Higginbottom 1-4, Blackwell 0-3, Dorroh 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Blackwell 5, Dembele 3, Frank 2, Troup 2, Williams 1, Higginbottom 1)
Steals: 7 (Frank 2, Dembele 2, Blackwell 1, Hansen 1, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|15
|19
|28
|26
|—
|88
|Missouri
|18
|23
|17
|13
|—
|71
A_3,650
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Karen Preato, Brian Garland