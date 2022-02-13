FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (16-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goforth397-142-43-41418
Langerman271-52-22-3044
Ramirez408-155-61-90225
Spencer369-213-40-74122
Wolfenbarger305-102-33-111312
Eaton161-10-00-0013
Ellis122-40-13-8014
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20033-7014-2014-4961688

Percentages: FG 47.143, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ramirez 4-8, Goforth 2-2, Spencer 1-7, Eaton 1-1, Langerman 0-1, Ellis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Goforth 3, Spencer 1, Wolfenbarger 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Spencer 6, Wolfenbarger 3, Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Ramirez 1, Eaton 1)

Steals: 7 (Langerman 4, Wolfenbarger 2, Spencer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSOURI (16-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank346-154-42-93421
Blackwell322-93-62-12327
Dembele377-122-40-02417
Hansen273-80-00-3157
Troup252-60-00-1325
Williams235-101-21-51011
Smith10-00-00-0000
Dorroh80-10-01-1020
Higginbottom131-60-01-2213
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20026-6710-1610-37152071

Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Frank 5-11, Dembele 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 1-4, Higginbottom 1-4, Blackwell 0-3, Dorroh 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Blackwell 5, Dembele 3, Frank 2, Troup 2, Williams 1, Higginbottom 1)

Steals: 7 (Frank 2, Dembele 2, Blackwell 1, Hansen 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas1519282688
Missouri1823171371

A_3,650

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Karen Preato, Brian Garland

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

