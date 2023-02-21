GEORGIA (16-12)
Moncrieffe 1-3 1-3 3, Bridges 2-7 4-4 8, Hill 3-7 3-4 10, Oquendo 7-18 4-5 20, Roberts 2-9 0-0 4, Abdur-Rahim 3-6 4-5 12, Ingram 1-2 0-0 3, Anselem 0-0 5-6 5, Etter 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 21-27 65.
ARKANSAS (19-9)
Makhi.Mitchell 3-4 1-1 7, Black 5-7 0-2 10, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 9-14 3-4 26, Walsh 2-6 4-5 9, Council 9-16 1-2 22, Graham 3-4 2-5 8, Makhe.Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Pinion 2-2 0-0 6, Dunning 0-1 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 37-58 12-22 97.
Halftime_Arkansas 43-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 6-18 (Abdur-Rahim 2-4, Oquendo 2-7, Hill 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Roberts 0-3), Arkansas 11-20 (Smith 5-8, Council 3-6, Pinion 2-2, Walsh 1-3, Black 0-1). Rebounds_Georgia 27 (Bridges 8), Arkansas 32 (Walsh 7). Assists_Georgia 6 (Roberts 2), Arkansas 26 (Black 8). Total Fouls_Georgia 19, Arkansas 18. A_19,200 (19,368).
