GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moncrieffe181-31-31-5023
Bridges242-74-42-8128
Hill243-73-40-11210
Oquendo347-184-50-21220
Roberts282-90-00-1224
Abdur-Rahim273-64-51-30412
Ingram171-20-00-0123
Anselem130-05-63-5005
Etter90-00-00-1010
McBride40-00-00-0020
Holt20-00-00-1000
Totals20019-5221-277-2761965

Percentages: FG .365, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Abdur-Rahim 2-4, Oquendo 2-7, Hill 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Roberts 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ingram).

Turnovers: 12 (Moncrieffe 3, Ingram 2, Oquendo 2, Roberts 2, Anselem, Hill, McBride).

Steals: 3 (Ingram 2, Oquendo).

Technical Fouls: None.

ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhi.Mitchell243-41-11-5427
Black315-70-20-48210
Davis292-20-00-1324
Smith289-143-40-12326
Walsh212-64-50-7039
Council289-161-21-34122
Graham183-42-50-5218
Makhe.Mitchell81-10-01-4132
Ford40-00-00-2200
Pinion42-20-00-0016
Dunning30-10-00-0000
Arbogast10-00-00-0000
Blake11-11-30-0003
Totals20037-5812-223-32261897

Percentages: FG .638, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Smith 5-8, Council 3-6, Pinion 2-2, Walsh 1-3, Black 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Graham 2, Council, Makhi.Mitchell).

Turnovers: 5 (Davis 2, Graham 2, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Black 2, Council 2, Walsh 2, Makhi.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia234265
Arkansas435497

A_19,200 (19,368).

