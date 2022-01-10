Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. Conway (10)14-11451
2. FS Northside (4)15-01342
3. North Little Rock12-21103
4. Farmington18-11064
5. Melbourne (1)18-0935
6. Bergman23-0556
7. Vilonia10-2418
8. Springdale Har-Ber10-44010
9. LR Central11-3377
10. Greenwood9-4259

Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 9, Nettleton 8, Bryant 5, LR Christian 4, Marion 4, Nashville 3, Benton 2, West Memphis 2, Bentonville 1, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Conway (11)14-1711
2. FS Northside (4)15-0622
3. North Little Rock12-2473
4. LR Central11-3224
(tie) Springdale Har-Ber10-4225

Others receiving votes: Bryant 1.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Vilonia (11)10-2601
2. Greenwood (1)9-4442
3. Nettleton (1)13-4354
4. Lake Hamilton (1)12-2295
5. LR Christian10-217-

(tie) Marion

Others receiving votes: Benton (1) 10, Paragould 6, Jonesboro 4, Jacksonville 2, West Memphis 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Farmington (15)18-1751
2. Southside Batesville16-1532
3. Nashville15-2463
4. Morrilton13-3214
5. Star City11-475
(tie) Lonoke12-275
(tie) Gentry17-07-

Others receiving votes: Valley View 5.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bergman (15)23-0751
2. Lamar14-1512
3. Booneville15-0473
4. Manila17-1294
5. Centerpoint13-29NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 5, Valley Springs 5, Harding Academy 4.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Melbourne (15)18-0751
2. Marmaduke21-2542
3. Quitman15-1444
3. Salem11-4223
5. Mountainburg15-2145

Others receiving votes: Bigelow 5, Gurdon 3, Rector 3, Tuckerman 3, Acorn 1, Hector 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Norfork (13)20-4731
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (2)19-2592
3. Mammoth Spring17-6394
4. Wonderview18-5313
5. Kirby17-6215

Others receiving votes: Dermott 1, Kingston 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

