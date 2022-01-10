Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Little Rock (12)
|11-3
|147
|1
|2. Jonesboro (3)
|10-3
|124
|2
|3. Magnolia
|11-0
|93
|5
|4. LR Parkview
|9-3
|88
|3
|5. Farmington
|17-1
|80
|5
|6. Springdale Har-Ber
|12-2
|74
|8
|7. Maumelle
|11-2
|59
|9
|8. Bentonville
|10-4
|38
|7
|9. Conway
|10-3
|26
|-
|10. Bentonville West
|9-4
|25
|-
Others receiving votes: Marion 24, Springdale 13, Nettleton 10, Fayetteville 8, Blytheville 5, Morrilton 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Central 2.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Little Rock (15)
|11-3
|75
|1
|2. Springdale Har-Ber
|12-2
|51
|3
|3. Bentonville
|10-4
|35
|4
|4. Conway
|10-3
|25
|-
|5. Bentonville West
|9-4
|13
|2
Others receiving votes: Springdale 12, Fayetteville 8, LR Central 4, Bryant 2.
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jonesboro (13)
|10-3
|70
|1
|2. LR Parkview
|9-3
|56
|2
|3. Maumelle (2)
|11-2
|47
|3
|4. Marion
|11-4
|25
|5
|5. Nettleton
|13-3
|21
|4
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Lake Hamilton 2.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Farmington (7)
|17-1
|67
|1
|2. Magnolia (7)
|11-0
|59
|2
|3. Blytheville (1)
|14-3
|46
|3
|4. Arkadelphia
|13-1
|27
|4
|5. Fountain Lake
|16-1
|18
|5
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Forrest City 1, Stuttgart 1, Dardanelle 1, Harrison 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Dumas (14)
|14-1
|70
|1
|2. Walnut Ridge
|11-1
|56
|2
|3. Mayflower (1)
|13-4
|40
|4
|4. Osceola
|8-3
|33
|3
|5. CAC
|10-2
|7
|-
Others receiving votes: Bergman 6, Booneville 3, Rose Bud 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 1, Pangburn 1, Drew Central 1, Valley Springs 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lavaca (13)
|20-1
|73
|1
|2. Dierks (2)
|15-0
|49
|3
|3. Eureka Springs
|17-3
|36
|2
|4. Sloan-Hendrix
|16-4
|32
|4
|5. Buffalo Island
|18-5
|25
|5
Others receiving votes: Rector 8, Acorn 1, Junction City 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wonderview (13)
|23-1
|73
|1
|2. County Line (1)
|23-3
|48
|2
|3. Marked Tree (1)
|13-1
|42
|3
|4. West Side Greers Ferry
|19-5
|35
|4
|5. The New School
|22-3
|16
|5