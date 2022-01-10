Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Little Rock (12)11-31471
2. Jonesboro (3)10-31242
3. Magnolia11-0935
4. LR Parkview9-3883
5. Farmington17-1805
6. Springdale Har-Ber12-2748
7. Maumelle11-2599
8. Bentonville10-4387
9. Conway10-326-
10. Bentonville West9-425-

Others receiving votes: Marion 24, Springdale 13, Nettleton 10, Fayetteville 8, Blytheville 5, Morrilton 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Central 2.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Little Rock (15)11-3751
2. Springdale Har-Ber12-2513
3. Bentonville10-4354
4. Conway10-325-
5. Bentonville West9-4132

Others receiving votes: Springdale 12, Fayetteville 8, LR Central 4, Bryant 2.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Jonesboro (13)10-3701
2. LR Parkview9-3562
3. Maumelle (2)11-2473
4. Marion11-4255
5. Nettleton13-3214

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Lake Hamilton 2.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Farmington (7)17-1671
2. Magnolia (7)11-0592
3. Blytheville (1)14-3463
4. Arkadelphia13-1274
5. Fountain Lake16-1185

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Forrest City 1, Stuttgart 1, Dardanelle 1, Harrison 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Dumas (14)14-1701
2. Walnut Ridge11-1562
3. Mayflower (1)13-4404
4. Osceola8-3333
5. CAC10-27-

Others receiving votes: Bergman 6, Booneville 3, Rose Bud 3, Waldron 3, Cave City 1, Pangburn 1, Drew Central 1, Valley Springs 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Lavaca (13)20-1731
2. Dierks (2)15-0493
3. Eureka Springs17-3362
4. Sloan-Hendrix16-4324
5. Buffalo Island18-5255

Others receiving votes: Rector 8, Acorn 1, Junction City 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Wonderview (13)23-1731
2. County Line (1)23-3482
3. Marked Tree (1)13-1423
4. West Side Greers Ferry19-5354
5. The New School22-3165

