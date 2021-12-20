Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll
|Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 18. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, and total points:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. NLR (6)
|7-1
|104
|-
|2. Jonesboro (4)
|6-1
|97
|-
|3. LR Parkview (1)
|5-0
|-
|4. Farmington
|10-1
|-
|5. Bentonville West
|7-1
|-
|6. Springdale Har-Ber
|7-1
|-
|7. Magnolia
|4-0
|-
|8. LR Central
|6-2
|-
|9. Bentonville
|6-3
|-
|10. Maumelle
|7-2
|-
Others receiving: Conway 25, Fayetteville 15, Marion 11, Nettleton 7, Lake Hamilton 6, Morrilton 6, Dumas 5, West Memphis 3, Springdale 3, FS Northside 2, LR Christian 2, Osceola 2, Arkadelphia 1, Sylvan Hills 1, Wonderview 1.
|CLASS 6A
|1. NLR (11)
|7-1
|55
|-
|2. Bentonville West
|7-1
|25
|-
|3. Springdale Har-Ber
|7-1
|24
|-
|4. LR Central
|6-2
|22
|-
|5. Bentonville
|6-3
|12
|-
Others receiving votes: Others receiving: Fayetteville 11, Conway 11, FS Northside 1.
|CLASS 5A
|1. Jonesboro (7)
|6-1
|43
|-
|2. LR Parkview (4)
|5-0
|41
|-
|3. Maumelle
|7-2
|22
|-
|4. Nettleton
|8-2
|12
|-
|(tie) West Memphis
|7-2
|12
|-
Others receiving votes: Marion 9, Sylvan Hills 9, Lake Hamilton 6, Sheridan 5, LR Christian 4, Russellville 1, Searcy 1.
|CLASS 4A
|1. Farmington (9)
|10-1
|53
|-
|2. Magnolia (9)
|1-0
|32
|-
|3. Arkadelphia
|10-1
|26
|-
|4. Blytheville
|9-3
|25
|-
|5. Morrilton
|6-4
|8
|-
|Others receiving votes: LR Mills 7, Fountain Lake 6, Subiaco Academy 3, Harrison 2, Jonesboro Westside 1, Dardanelle 1, Gentry 1.¤
|CLASS 3A
|1. Dumas (8)
|10-0
|40
|-
|2. Walnut Ridge
|6-0
|23
|-
|3. Mayflower (1)
|10-2
|21
|-
|4. Osceola
|2-2
|17
|-
|5. Bergman (2)
|17-3
|16
|-
Others receiving votes: Manila 9, Booneville 9, Ashdown 6, Drew Central 5, CAC 5, Paris 4, Riverview 3, Jacksonville Lighthouse 3, Rivercrest 2, Cedarville 1, Valley Springs 1.
|CLASS 2A
|1. Lavaca (9)
|14-1
|52
|-
|2. Eureka Springs (9)
|16-3
|23
|-
|3. Sloan-Hendrix
|15-3
|22
|-
|4. Buffalo Island Cent
|15-4
|15
|-
|5. Dierks (2)
|8-0
|14
|-
Others receiving votes: Acorn 10, Marianna 7, Junction City 6, Rector 5, Bigelow 3, Cutter Morning Star 3, Lisa Academy North 3, McCrory 2.
|CLASS 1A
|1. Wonderview (9)
|19-0
|48
|-
|2. County Line (2)
|19-2
|33
|-
|3. WS Greers Ferry
|17-3
|22
|-
|4. Marked Tree
|10-1
|15
|-
|5. Dierks (2)
|8-0
|14
|-
Others receiving votes: Trinity Christian (1) 5, Viola 4, Ridgefield Christian 3, Dermott 3, Mammoth Spring 2, Calico Rock 1, Clarendon 1, Lead Hill 1, Nevada 1, Ozark Catholic 1.