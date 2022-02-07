Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. Conway (17)20-11701
2North Little Rock18-31422
3. Farmington24-11374
4. FS Northside (1)18-21023
5. Melbourne23-0985
6. Springdale Har-Ber15-4807
7. Bergman30-0796
8. Greenwood16-4548
9. LR Central15-5359
10. Lake Hamilton18-220NR

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 7, Southside Batesville 5, Bryant 3, Jonesboro 3.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Conway (17)21-1851
2. North Little Rock18-3672
3. FS Northside18-2473
4. Springdale Har-Ber15-4384
5. LR Central15-5185

Others receiving votes: None..

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greenwood (13)16-4801
2. Lake Hamilton (4)18-2653
3. LR Christian (4)17-3352
4. Jonesboro13-6354
5. Vilonia15-4255

Others receiving votes: Marion 10, Benton 9, Jacksonville 1, Paragould

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Farmington (17)24-1851
2. Southside Batesville22-1652
3. Nashville21-2543
4. Wynne16-519NR
5. Gentry22-2165

Others receiving votes: : Morrilton 6, Lonoke 4, Pottsville 3, Magnolia 2, Star City 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bergman (17)30-0851
2. Booneville23-0672
3. Lamar21-2423
4. Centerpoint21-2255
5. Mountain View15-418NR

Others receiving votes: Manila 12, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1, Corning 1, Harding Academy 1, Mayflower 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Melbourne (16)23-0841
2. Marmaduke (1)32-2692
3. Bigelow16-2393
4. Quitman21-2373
5. Rector19-611NR

Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 5, Tuckerman 4, Horatio 3, Flippin 1, Fordyce 1, Salem 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Norfork (12)27-6791
2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5)24-2692
3. Mammoth Spring21-6513
4. Kirby23-6374
5. Kingston21-78NR

Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Dermott 4, Wonderview 1.

