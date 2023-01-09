FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas305-62-23-62512
Rutty210-00-00-1020
Douglas286-172-21-52314
Gambrell232-122-30-3206
Neal150-10-00-1010
Harding324-123-60-32313
Myles243-40-34-8016
M.Harris140-10-00-0120
Smith132-50-01-1114
Totals20022-589-1617-37101855

Percentages: FG .379, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Harding 2-5, Smith 0-2, Douglas 0-3, Gambrell 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harding, Rasas).

Turnovers: 18 (Douglas 4, Rasas 4, Gambrell 3, Harding 3, Neal 2, Myles, Rutty).

Steals: 15 (Harding 5, Douglas 3, Rasas 2, Gambrell, Myles, Neal, Rutty, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis70-00-00-1030
Plet303-50-01-8046
Doss371-77-80-4119
Curry221-40-01-5002
Ware233-53-40-22511
Milton307-107-90-25122
B.Harris190-20-01-1010
Greene182-54-60-34210
Reinhart131-30-00-1303
Virden10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4121-273-27151763

Percentages: FG .439, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Greene 2-4, Ware 2-4, Milton 1-3, Reinhart 1-3, B.Harris 0-1, Doss 0-1, Curry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, Greene 2, Milton).

Turnovers: 22 (Milton 6, Greene 4, Ware 4, Doss 3, Lewis 2, B.Harris, Curry, Reinhart).

Steals: 8 (Greene 2, Ware 2, Doss, Lewis, Milton, Plet).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View312455
Ark.-Pine Bluff342963

A_1,532 (4,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

