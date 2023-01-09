|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rasas
|30
|5-6
|2-2
|3-6
|2
|5
|12
|Rutty
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Douglas
|28
|6-17
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|14
|Gambrell
|23
|2-12
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Neal
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Harding
|32
|4-12
|3-6
|0-3
|2
|3
|13
|Myles
|24
|3-4
|0-3
|4-8
|0
|1
|6
|M.Harris
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|9-16
|17-37
|10
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .379, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Harding 2-5, Smith 0-2, Douglas 0-3, Gambrell 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harding, Rasas).
Turnovers: 18 (Douglas 4, Rasas 4, Gambrell 3, Harding 3, Neal 2, Myles, Rutty).
Steals: 15 (Harding 5, Douglas 3, Rasas 2, Gambrell, Myles, Neal, Rutty, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Plet
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|4
|6
|Doss
|37
|1-7
|7-8
|0-4
|1
|1
|9
|Curry
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Ware
|23
|3-5
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|5
|11
|Milton
|30
|7-10
|7-9
|0-2
|5
|1
|22
|B.Harris
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Greene
|18
|2-5
|4-6
|0-3
|4
|2
|10
|Reinhart
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Virden
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-41
|21-27
|3-27
|15
|17
|63
Percentages: FG .439, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Greene 2-4, Ware 2-4, Milton 1-3, Reinhart 1-3, B.Harris 0-1, Doss 0-1, Curry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, Greene 2, Milton).
Turnovers: 22 (Milton 6, Greene 4, Ware 4, Doss 3, Lewis 2, B.Harris, Curry, Reinhart).
Steals: 8 (Greene 2, Ware 2, Doss, Lewis, Milton, Plet).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|31
|24
|—
|55
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|34
|29
|—
|63
A_1,532 (4,500).
