|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robertson
|37
|7-9
|2-3
|5-11
|0
|1
|16
|French
|36
|4-16
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|14
|Garrett
|31
|6-10
|4-6
|2-6
|4
|2
|16
|McEntire
|19
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|1
|Davis
|38
|6-16
|0-0
|5-13
|2
|4
|12
|Long
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Joseph
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|West
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|12-16
|13-38
|12
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .379, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (French 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Davis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Robertson 3, Davis).
Turnovers: 9 (Garrett 3, McEntire 2, Davis, Joseph, Robertson, West).
Steals: 7 (Davis, Garrett, Joseph, Long, McEntire, Robertson, West).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stredic
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Harris
|36
|4-9
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|12
|Morris
|38
|6-13
|8-11
|2-6
|3
|2
|20
|Stokes
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|6
|Vargas
|23
|0-3
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Brown
|28
|6-14
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|3
|15
|Sampson
|26
|3-8
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|3
|8
|Parchman
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Haralson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|14-19
|6-35
|18
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .455, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harris 4-7, Brown 1-2, Morris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Sampson 5, Parchman 2, Morris, Vargas).
Turnovers: 12 (Morris 5, Brown 4, Sampson, Stredic, Vargas).
Steals: 7 (Morris 3, Vargas 2, Brown, Sampson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|21
|42
|—
|63
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|34
|35
|—
|69
A_941 (4,500).