BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robertson377-92-35-110116
French364-165-50-10114
Garrett316-104-62-64216
McEntire190-21-20-2051
Davis386-160-05-132412
Long171-50-01-3102
Joseph110-30-00-2110
West111-50-00-0422
Totals20025-6612-1613-38121663

Percentages: FG .379, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (French 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Robertson 3, Davis).

Turnovers: 9 (Garrett 3, McEntire 2, Davis, Joseph, Robertson, West).

Steals: 7 (Davis, Garrett, Joseph, Long, McEntire, Robertson, West).

Technical Fouls: None.

ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stredic60-00-00-3110
Harris364-90-00-62212
Morris386-138-112-63220
Stokes253-40-00-4346
Vargas230-32-40-2212
Brown286-142-21-46315
Sampson263-82-23-7138
Parchman153-40-00-3036
Haralson30-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5514-196-35181969

Percentages: FG .455, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harris 4-7, Brown 1-2, Morris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Sampson 5, Parchman 2, Morris, Vargas).

Turnovers: 12 (Morris 5, Brown 4, Sampson, Stredic, Vargas).

Steals: 7 (Morris 3, Vargas 2, Brown, Sampson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman214263
Ark.-Pine Bluff343569

A_941 (4,500).

