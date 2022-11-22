FGFTReb
CROWLEY'S RIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cousins336-94-41-71416
Johnson306-124-40-40217
Anderson331-50-01-4312
Bozeman313-81-20-2647
Mero161-30-21-3013
Smith222-70-02-4226
Duncan90-01-20-0111
K.Roberson80-10-00-2020
Thompson81-40-00-0012
Robinson30-20-01-3100
Wilkerson31-20-00-0002
Lazzarino20-10-00-0000
Perkins20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5410-146-29141856

Percentages: FG .389, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins).

Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).

Steals: 11 (Johnson 4, Anderson 2, Mero 2, Bozeman, Cousins, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Greene328-132-33-72222
Plet163-40-24-7206
Doss284-103-40-14111
Harris161-40-02-5022
Milton311-70-10-5812
Lewis226-102-41-60315
Reinhart200-00-00-2410
Curry162-41-61-3117
Martinez110-30-02-2010
Da Cruz82-30-00-0005
Totals20027-588-2013-38211270

Percentages: FG .466, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Greene 4-8, Curry 2-4, Da Cruz 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Harris 0-1, Martinez 0-1, Milton 0-1, Doss 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Lewis).

Turnovers: 17 (Doss 6, Da Cruz 4, Milton 3, Greene, Harris, Lewis, Reinhart).

Steals: 9 (Milton 4, Curry 2, Greene, Lewis, Plet).

Technical Fouls: None.

Crowley's Ridge253156
Ark.-Pine Bluff353570

A_1,248 (4,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you