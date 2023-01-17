|FG
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Plet
|26
|5-11
|1-5
|8-12
|0
|4
|11
|Stokes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doss
|38
|4-8
|2-4
|0-3
|5
|4
|10
|Curry
|18
|1-3
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Ware
|28
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|7
|Milton
|34
|4-12
|9-12
|0-4
|3
|2
|18
|Harris
|26
|6-8
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|4
|20
|Greene
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|9
|Reinhart
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Virden
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|18-28
|12-36
|13
|24
|77
Percentages: FG .455, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Harris).
Turnovers: 16 (Harris 6, Plet 4, Greene 2, Milton 2, Curry, Ware).
Steals: 5 (Ware 3, Plet, Reinhart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henderson
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|4
|French
|28
|3-7
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|11
|Garrett
|39
|8-15
|4-8
|5-8
|3
|1
|21
|Harmon
|21
|4-12
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|5
|8
|Davis
|40
|6-8
|4-4
|1-14
|0
|3
|16
|McEntire
|22
|0-1
|0-2
|2-4
|2
|4
|0
|Dyson
|20
|4-10
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Gudavicius
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|12-21
|10-30
|12
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .466, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Dyson 2-5, French 2-6, Garrett 1-5, Davis 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Harmon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Henderson 2, McEntire).
Turnovers: 10 (Garrett 2, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Davis, Dyson, Gudavicius, Henderson).
Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Garrett 2, McEntire 2, Harmon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|42
|35
|—
|77
|Bethune-Cookman
|40
|31
|—
|71
A_613 (3,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.