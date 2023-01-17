FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Plet265-111-58-120411
Stokes10-00-00-0000
Doss384-82-40-35410
Curry181-30-12-6022
Ware282-62-21-2127
Milton344-129-120-43218
Harris266-84-41-42420
Greene193-60-00-3259
Reinhart90-00-00-2010
Virden10-10-00-0000
Totals20025-5518-2812-36132477

Percentages: FG .455, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Harris).

Turnovers: 16 (Harris 6, Plet 4, Greene 2, Milton 2, Curry, Ware).

Steals: 5 (Ware 3, Plet, Reinhart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henderson132-20-01-1244
French283-73-41-10211
Garrett398-154-85-83121
Harmon214-120-00-1458
Davis406-84-41-140316
McEntire220-10-22-4240
Dyson204-101-30-00211
Gudavicius170-30-00-1100
Totals20027-5812-2110-30122171

Percentages: FG .466, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Dyson 2-5, French 2-6, Garrett 1-5, Davis 0-1, McEntire 0-1, Harmon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Henderson 2, McEntire).

Turnovers: 10 (Garrett 2, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Davis, Dyson, Gudavicius, Henderson).

Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Garrett 2, McEntire 2, Harmon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff423577
Bethune-Cookman403171

A_613 (3,000).

