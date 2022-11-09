FGFTReb
CHAMPION CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hall264-140-01-5209
Hawkins252-103-43-8117
Corder234-81-20-4129
Garcia161-20-00-2032
A.Williams312-90-00-6224
Walpole184-73-31-41211
Bohlman170-10-00-1120
Laurent140-21-20-0101
Blakely61-10-00-0013
Glover61-20-00-2013
Noonan50-10-01-3000
Hopkins41-22-20-1004
Kincannon31-30-21-1002
Lawson30-00-00-0000
Wilson30-00-00-1000
Totals20021-6210-157-3891455

Percentages: FG .339, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson).

Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely 2, Bohlman 2, Walpole 2, Glover, Hall, Noonan).

Steals: 7 (Garcia 2, Bohlman, Hall, Hawkins, Hopkins, Laurent).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Greene242-90-02-8314
Plet236-71-47-120013
Doss287-122-31-34218
Milton238-190-01-46216
Curry182-80-22-8006
Reinhart183-80-00-2129
Ware182-43-40-2448
Virden151-42-21-2304
Harris131-50-00-2002
Lewis132-30-00-3044
Martinez40-10-00-0000
Coleman31-20-00-0003
Totals20035-828-1514-46211587

Percentages: FG .427, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Reinhart 3-5, Doss 2-4, Curry 2-6, Ware 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Harris 0-1, Virden 0-2, Milton 0-3, Greene 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 2, Curry, Greene, Plet, Virden).

Turnovers: 12 (Greene 2, Harris 2, Lewis 2, Milton 2, Ware 2, Doss, Plet).

Steals: 16 (Greene 5, Doss 3, Virden 3, Milton 2, Ware 2, Plet).

Technical Fouls: None.

Champion Christian332255
Ark.-Pine Bluff355287

A_1,734 (4,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you