Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through November 6. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's ranking:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Bryant (13)
|12-1
|139
|1
|2. Fayetteville
|10-3
|125
|3
|3. Conway
|9-3
|95
|2
|4. ElDorado (1)
|11-2
|80
|NR
|5. Pulaski Academy
|13-1
|80
|5
|6. North Little Rock
|10-3
|77
|4
|7. Bentonville
|8-3
|56
|6
|8. Joe T. Robinson
|14-1
|37
|NR
|9. Greenwood
|9-4
|35
|9
|10. Cabot
|8-4
|26
|8
Others receiving votes: White Hall 10, Benton 4, Fort Smith Northside 4, Greenbrier 3, Little Rock Parkview 2, Harding Academy 2, Marion 1.
|CLASS 7A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bryant (14)
|12-1
|70
|1
|2. Fayetteville
|10-3
|56
|3
|3. Conway
|9-3
|38
|2
|4. North Little Rock
|10-3
|24
|4
|5. Bentonville
|8-3
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: Cabot 3.
|CLASS 6A
|1. El Dorado (14)
|11-3
|70
|4
|2. Greenwood (1)
|9-4
|56
|2
|3. LR Parkview
|9-4
|38
|5
|4. Benton
|9-2
|24
|1
|5. Lake Hamilton
|9-9
|11
|3
|(tie) Marion
|6-7
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: None.
|CLASS 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pulaski Academy (14)
|13-1
|70
|1
|2. White Hall
|11-3
|53
|3
|3. Greenbrier
|12-1
|43
|2
|4. LR Christian
|10-3
|30
|NR
|5. Nettleton
|11-1
|7
|5
Others receiving votes: Camden Fairview 4, Harrison 1, Vilonia 1, Wynne 1.
|CLASS 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joe T. Robinson (14)
|14-1
|70
|3
|2. Shiloh Christian
|13-2
|54
|1
|3. Arkadelphia
|10-4
|36
|NR
|4. Warren
|11-2
|32
|2
|5. Stuttgart
|11-2
|13
|4
Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 2, Crossett 2, Lamar 1.
|CLASS 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harding Academy (14)
|13-2
|101
|1
|2. Prescott
|14-1
|81
|2
|3. McGehee
|13-1
|52
|3
|4. Booneville
|12-2
|45
|4
|5. Hoxie
|10-0
|17
|T5
Others receiving votes: Centerpoint 1, Newport 1.
|CLASS 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. McCrory (14)
|12-1
|70
|1
|2. Fordyce
|10-3
|55
|3
|3. Clarendon
|9-3
|37
|3
|4. Des Arc
|10-3
|23
|NR
|5. Poyen
|8-5
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hazen 4, Magnet Cove 2, Bigelow 1.