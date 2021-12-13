Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through November 6. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's ranking:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPvs
1. Bryant (13)12-11391
2. Fayetteville10-31253
3. Conway9-3952
4. ElDorado (1)11-280NR
5. Pulaski Academy13-1805
6. North Little Rock10-3774
7. Bentonville8-3566
8. Joe T. Robinson14-137NR
9. Greenwood9-4359
10. Cabot8-4268

Others receiving votes: White Hall 10, Benton 4, Fort Smith Northside 4, Greenbrier 3, Little Rock Parkview 2, Harding Academy 2, Marion 1.

CLASS 7A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bryant (14)12-1701
2. Fayetteville10-3563
3. Conway9-3382
4. North Little Rock10-3244
5. Bentonville8-3115

Others receiving votes: Cabot 3.

CLASS 6A
1. El Dorado (14)11-3704
2. Greenwood (1)9-4562
3. LR Parkview9-4385
4. Benton9-2241
5. Lake Hamilton9-9113
(tie) Marion6-7115

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pulaski Academy (14)13-1701
2. White Hall11-3533
3. Greenbrier12-1432
4. LR Christian10-330NR
5. Nettleton11-175

Others receiving votes: Camden Fairview 4, Harrison 1, Vilonia 1, Wynne 1.

CLASS 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Joe T. Robinson (14)14-1703
2. Shiloh Christian13-2541
3. Arkadelphia10-436NR
4. Warren11-2322
5. Stuttgart11-2134

Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 2, Crossett 2, Lamar 1.

CLASS 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harding Academy (14)13-21011
2. Prescott14-1812
3. McGehee13-1523
4. Booneville12-2454
5. Hoxie10-017T5

Others receiving votes: Centerpoint 1, Newport 1.

CLASS 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. McCrory (14)12-1701
2. Fordyce10-3553
3. Clarendon9-3373
4. Des Arc10-323NR
5. Poyen8-518NR

Others receiving votes: Hazen 4, Magnet Cove 2, Bigelow 1.

