FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman162-30-00-3026
Posey222-93-61-5057
Knox231-20-00-1022
Madlock313-83-40-3749
Range393-70-00-3208
Anderson323-118-102-73214
McCoy184-52-30-00213
Reed161-20-01-3022
McCray30-24-40-0004
Totals20019-4920-274-25121965

Percentages: FG .388, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (McCoy 3-4, Coleman 2-3, Range 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Madlock 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Knox, Posey, Reed).

Turnovers: 9 (Range 3, Anderson 2, Madlock 2, Posey 2).

Steals: 3 (Posey 2, Madlock).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
El-Sheikh224-83-52-80111
Lual262-30-01-5044
Felts374-83-40-32215
Fields356-1610-120-24022
Davis322-70-02-6546
Ford273-71-21-3538
Nelson183-50-05-10026
Boutayeb30-00-00-0010
Totals20024-5417-2311-37161772

Percentages: FG .444, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Felts 4-8, Davis 2-7, Ford 1-3, Fields 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 3, Davis, El-Sheikh, Lual).

Turnovers: 8 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, El-Sheikh 2, Fields).

Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Fields 2, Ford 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.313465
Arkansas St.274572

A_2,072 (10,475).

