|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Posey
|22
|2-9
|3-6
|1-5
|0
|5
|7
|Knox
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Madlock
|31
|3-8
|3-4
|0-3
|7
|4
|9
|Range
|39
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|8
|Anderson
|32
|3-11
|8-10
|2-7
|3
|2
|14
|McCoy
|18
|4-5
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|13
|Reed
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|McCray
|3
|0-2
|4-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|20-27
|4-25
|12
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .388, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (McCoy 3-4, Coleman 2-3, Range 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Madlock 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Knox, Posey, Reed).
Turnovers: 9 (Range 3, Anderson 2, Madlock 2, Posey 2).
Steals: 3 (Posey 2, Madlock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|El-Sheikh
|22
|4-8
|3-5
|2-8
|0
|1
|11
|Lual
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|4
|Felts
|37
|4-8
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|15
|Fields
|35
|6-16
|10-12
|0-2
|4
|0
|22
|Davis
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|4
|6
|Ford
|27
|3-7
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|3
|8
|Nelson
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|5-10
|0
|2
|6
|Boutayeb
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|17-23
|11-37
|16
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .444, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Felts 4-8, Davis 2-7, Ford 1-3, Fields 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Nelson 3, Davis, El-Sheikh, Lual).
Turnovers: 8 (Nelson 3, Davis 2, El-Sheikh 2, Fields).
Steals: 6 (Davis 2, Fields 2, Ford 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Arkansas St.
|27
|45
|—
|72
A_2,072 (10,475).
