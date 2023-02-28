FGFTReb
ARKANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
El-Sheikh375-113-85-152213
Nelson91-10-01-3142
Felts384-60-00-34112
Fields252-50-11-1415
Ford377-107-80-05325
Davis326-154-40-60120
Lual223-52-22-4329
Totals20028-5316-239-32191486

Percentages: FG .528, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Ford 4-4, Felts 4-6, Davis 4-11, Fields 1-2, Lual 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 2, El-Sheikh).

Turnovers: 8 (Ford 3, El-Sheikh 2, Lual 2, Fields).

Steals: 3 (Davis 2, Ford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COASTAL CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Likayi260-30-02-2010
Nichols181-22-21-1024
J.Brown315-120-00-64512
Daye367-138-100-45124
Uduje323-102-23-5239
Mostafa256-131-24-120313
Blackmon151-30-00-0023
Basey102-30-01-1024
Abraham40-00-00-0000
L.Brown30-10-00-0000
Totals20025-6013-1611-31111969

Percentages: FG .417, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (J.Brown 2-4, Daye 2-6, Blackmon 1-1, Uduje 1-2, L.Brown 0-1, Likayi 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mostafa 2).

Turnovers: 9 (J.Brown 4, Abraham, Blackmon, Daye, Likayi, Uduje).

Steals: 2 (Daye, Uduje).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas St.345286
Coastal Carolina303969

