FGFTReb
HARDINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Milivojevic220-50-00-4030
Currie214-112-33-90210
Henderson213-63-40-21110
Santiago200-50-00-1120
Smith282-40-00-1334
McBride283-50-00-1018
Chougkaz174-80-13-5109
Morgan120-40-00-0200
Marshall103-40-00-1007
Majcunic81-10-01-1002
Silva70-10-00-0100
Gilbert51-22-20-1005
Mora10-00-00-1000
Totals20021-567-107-2791255

Percentages: FG .375, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McBride 2-4, Chougkaz 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Milivojevic 0-1, Silva 0-1, Morgan 0-3, Santiago 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Currie 4, Milivojevic).

Turnovers: 16 (McBride 3, Currie 2, Majcunic 2, Marshall 2, Milivojevic 2, Santiago 2, Henderson, Morgan, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Henderson 3, Majcunic, McBride, Santiago, Silva, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
El-Sheikh163-93-43-8139
Felts286-81-20-37216
Fields232-40-00-2406
London242-50-01-2115
Davis276-110-03-52214
Lual207-100-21-54114
Ford192-50-00-4416
Boutayeb134-50-01-2218
Nelson133-30-21-7116
Reeves101-20-00-1202
Tingling50-10-00-1100
Arnette20-10-00-0000
Totals20036-644-1010-40291286

Percentages: FG .563, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Felts 3-4, Fields 2-2, Ford 2-3, Davis 2-6, London 1-2, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Tingling 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boutayeb, El-Sheikh, London, Nelson).

Turnovers: 11 (Boutayeb 2, El-Sheikh 2, Nelson 2, Fields, London, Lual, Reeves, Tingling).

Steals: 15 (Davis 4, El-Sheikh 3, Felts 2, London 2, Lual, Nelson, Reeves, Tingling).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harding282755
Arkansas St.404686

A_3,092 (10,475).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

