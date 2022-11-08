|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARDING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Milivojevic
|22
|0-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|0
|Currie
|21
|4-11
|2-3
|3-9
|0
|2
|10
|Henderson
|21
|3-6
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Santiago
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|4
|McBride
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Chougkaz
|17
|4-8
|0-1
|3-5
|1
|0
|9
|Morgan
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Marshall
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Majcunic
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Silva
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Gilbert
|5
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Mora
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|7-10
|7-27
|9
|12
|55
Percentages: FG .375, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McBride 2-4, Chougkaz 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Milivojevic 0-1, Silva 0-1, Morgan 0-3, Santiago 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Currie 4, Milivojevic).
Turnovers: 16 (McBride 3, Currie 2, Majcunic 2, Marshall 2, Milivojevic 2, Santiago 2, Henderson, Morgan, Smith).
Steals: 8 (Henderson 3, Majcunic, McBride, Santiago, Silva, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|El-Sheikh
|16
|3-9
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|3
|9
|Felts
|28
|6-8
|1-2
|0-3
|7
|2
|16
|Fields
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|6
|London
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Davis
|27
|6-11
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|2
|14
|Lual
|20
|7-10
|0-2
|1-5
|4
|1
|14
|Ford
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|6
|Boutayeb
|13
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|8
|Nelson
|13
|3-3
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|6
|Reeves
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Tingling
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Arnette
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|4-10
|10-40
|29
|12
|86
Percentages: FG .563, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Felts 3-4, Fields 2-2, Ford 2-3, Davis 2-6, London 1-2, El-Sheikh 0-1, Lual 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Tingling 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boutayeb, El-Sheikh, London, Nelson).
Turnovers: 11 (Boutayeb 2, El-Sheikh 2, Nelson 2, Fields, London, Lual, Reeves, Tingling).
Steals: 15 (Davis 4, El-Sheikh 3, Felts 2, London 2, Lual, Nelson, Reeves, Tingling).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harding
|28
|27
|—
|55
|Arkansas St.
|40
|46
|—
|86
A_3,092 (10,475).
