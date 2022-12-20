ARMY (6-7)
Mann 0-4 0-0 0, Peterson 5-6 1-2 11, Roberts 3-4 1-2 8, C.Benson 4-7 2-4 13, Rucker 5-13 7-8 18, Small 2-4 1-2 6, Cross 2-4 0-0 6, Caldwell 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 12-18 66.
CCSU (2-11)
Momoh 2-4 0-0 4, Amos 6-13 3-3 18, Rodgers 6-13 0-0 14, Scantlebury 3-10 3-3 10, Snoddy 2-8 0-0 4, Sweatman 0-8 0-0 0, Breland 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Holloway 0-1 0-0 0, Rocker 1-2 0-0 3, Limric 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 6-6 55.
Halftime_Army 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Army 8-23 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1), CCSU 7-27 (Amos 3-7, Rodgers 2-6, Rocker 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Limric 0-1, Snoddy 0-2, Sweatman 0-5). Rebounds_Army 32 (Roberts 8), CCSU 33 (Breland 7). Assists_Army 13 (Mann, Roberts, Rucker 3), CCSU 11 (Scantlebury 4). Total Fouls_Army 9, CCSU 13. A_584 (2,654).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.