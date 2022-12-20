FGFTReb
ARMYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann230-40-00-2310
Peterson255-61-21-22111
Roberts223-41-20-8318
C.Benson254-72-40-40213
Rucker335-137-81-63018
Small192-41-21-1016
Cross172-40-00-4016
Caldwell151-10-01-2112
Johnson100-20-01-2010
Ellis71-10-00-0102
Dove40-00-00-1000
Totals20023-4612-185-3213966

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove).

Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove).

Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell, Cross, Rucker, Small).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CCSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Momoh242-40-01-4014
Amos306-133-31-41218
Rodgers256-130-02-31014
Scantlebury323-103-30-34410
Snoddy272-80-02-6214
Sweatman230-80-01-3210
Breland181-20-02-7022
Brown130-20-01-2120
Holloway30-10-00-0000
Rocker31-20-01-1003
Limric20-10-00-0000
Totals20021-646-611-33111355

Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Amos 3-7, Rodgers 2-6, Rocker 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Limric 0-1, Snoddy 0-2, Sweatman 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Snoddy).

Turnovers: 10 (Snoddy 4, Scantlebury 3, Amos, Brown, Sweatman).

Steals: 7 (Scantlebury 3, Sweatman 3, Amos).

Technical Fouls: None.

Army382866
CCSU302555

A_584 (2,654).

