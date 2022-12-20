|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|Peterson
|25
|5-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|11
|Roberts
|22
|3-4
|1-2
|0-8
|3
|1
|8
|C.Benson
|25
|4-7
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|13
|Rucker
|33
|5-13
|7-8
|1-6
|3
|0
|18
|Small
|19
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Cross
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Caldwell
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Ellis
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Dove
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|12-18
|5-32
|13
|9
|66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (C.Benson 3-5, Cross 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Rucker 1-8, Mann 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Dove).
Turnovers: 13 (Rucker 4, Peterson 3, Johnson 2, Mann 2, Caldwell, Dove).
Steals: 6 (Roberts 2, Caldwell, Cross, Rucker, Small).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CCSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Momoh
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Amos
|30
|6-13
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|18
|Rodgers
|25
|6-13
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|14
|Scantlebury
|32
|3-10
|3-3
|0-3
|4
|4
|10
|Snoddy
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|1
|4
|Sweatman
|23
|0-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|Breland
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|2
|Brown
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Holloway
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rocker
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Limric
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|6-6
|11-33
|11
|13
|55
Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Amos 3-7, Rodgers 2-6, Rocker 1-2, Scantlebury 1-4, Limric 0-1, Snoddy 0-2, Sweatman 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Snoddy).
Turnovers: 10 (Snoddy 4, Scantlebury 3, Amos, Brown, Sweatman).
Steals: 7 (Scantlebury 3, Sweatman 3, Amos).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Army
|38
|28
|—
|66
|CCSU
|30
|25
|—
|55
A_584 (2,654).
