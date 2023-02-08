FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Faure283-51-22-8147
Andrews396-135-60-70217
Brown191-50-00-1102
Jones325-100-00-23113
Perry265-93-30-02517
Kuzemka313-50-01-1027
V.Ilic141-21-42-6343
Commander92-50-00-0114
Redding20-00-00-0020
Totals20026-5410-155-25112170

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Perry 4-7, Jones 3-5, Kuzemka 1-2, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Andrews 2, Jones, Redding).

Turnovers: 13 (Faure 5, Jones 3, Andrews, Commander, Kuzemka, Perry, V.Ilic).

Steals: 8 (Andrews 2, Perry 2, Brown, Commander, Jones, V.Ilic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARMYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann257-104-61-53218
Peterson101-30-01-2112
Roberts346-102-31-71217
C.Benson275-111-10-31113
Rucker344-132-41-24410
Johnson244-42-52-70210
Small140-11-21-1021
Cross120-01-20-0121
Caldwell100-10-01-2000
Dove62-20-02-3014
Allenspach40-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5513-2310-32111776

Percentages: FG .527, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Roberts 3-5, C.Benson 2-6, Mann 0-1, Small 0-1, Rucker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Peterson).

Turnovers: 13 (Mann 4, Rucker 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Caldwell, Cross, Dove, Roberts).

Steals: 10 (Mann 3, Johnson 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Peterson, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.)304070
Army314576

A_594 (5,043).

A_594 (5,043).

