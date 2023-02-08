|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Faure
|28
|3-5
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|4
|7
|Andrews
|39
|6-13
|5-6
|0-7
|0
|2
|17
|Brown
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Jones
|32
|5-10
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|13
|Perry
|26
|5-9
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|5
|17
|Kuzemka
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|7
|V.Ilic
|14
|1-2
|1-4
|2-6
|3
|4
|3
|Commander
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Redding
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|10-15
|5-25
|11
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Perry 4-7, Jones 3-5, Kuzemka 1-2, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Andrews 2, Jones, Redding).
Turnovers: 13 (Faure 5, Jones 3, Andrews, Commander, Kuzemka, Perry, V.Ilic).
Steals: 8 (Andrews 2, Perry 2, Brown, Commander, Jones, V.Ilic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|25
|7-10
|4-6
|1-5
|3
|2
|18
|Peterson
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Roberts
|34
|6-10
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|2
|17
|C.Benson
|27
|5-11
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|13
|Rucker
|34
|4-13
|2-4
|1-2
|4
|4
|10
|Johnson
|24
|4-4
|2-5
|2-7
|0
|2
|10
|Small
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Cross
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|Caldwell
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Dove
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Allenspach
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|13-23
|10-32
|11
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .527, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Roberts 3-5, C.Benson 2-6, Mann 0-1, Small 0-1, Rucker 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Peterson).
Turnovers: 13 (Mann 4, Rucker 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Caldwell, Cross, Dove, Roberts).
Steals: 10 (Mann 3, Johnson 2, Small 2, C.Benson, Peterson, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola (Md.)
|30
|40
|—
|70
|Army
|31
|45
|—
|76
A_594 (5,043).
