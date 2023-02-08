LOYOLA (MD.) (8-18)
Faure 3-5 1-2 7, Andrews 6-13 5-6 17, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Perry 5-9 3-3 17, Kuzemka 3-5 0-0 7, V.Ilic 1-2 1-4 3, Commander 2-5 0-0 4, Redding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-15 70.
ARMY (14-12)
Mann 7-10 4-6 18, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 6-10 2-3 17, C.Benson 5-11 1-1 13, Rucker 4-13 2-4 10, Johnson 4-4 2-5 10, Small 0-1 1-2 1, Cross 0-0 1-2 1, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Dove 2-2 0-0 4, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 13-23 76.
Halftime_Army 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 8-22 (Perry 4-7, Jones 3-5, Kuzemka 1-2, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Brown 0-3), Army 5-18 (Roberts 3-5, C.Benson 2-6, Mann 0-1, Small 0-1, Rucker 0-5). Fouled Out_Perry. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 25 (Faure 8), Army 32 (Roberts, Johnson 7). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 11 (Jones, V.Ilic 3), Army 11 (Rucker 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 21, Army 17. A_594 (5,043).
