ARMY (11-8)
Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 5-7 1-4 11, Roberts 5-8 4-4 15, C.Benson 2-4 2-3 6, Rucker 9-14 7-8 29, Cross 2-2 3-3 8, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Small 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-48 17-22 83.
BOSTON U. (9-10)
Chimezie 1-1 1-1 3, Brittain-Watts 4-10 2-2 11, Harper 6-9 0-0 15, Tynen 2-3 0-0 4, Whyte 5-10 4-4 16, Zink 2-6 2-4 6, Tate 3-6 1-2 8, Jones 4-4 0-0 10, Brewster 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-51 11-15 74.
Halftime_Army 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Army 8-17 (Rucker 4-6, Small 2-4, Cross 1-1, Roberts 1-4, C.Benson 0-2), Boston U. 9-16 (Harper 3-5, Jones 2-2, Whyte 2-3, Tate 1-2, Brittain-Watts 1-3, Tynen 0-1). Rebounds_Army 24 (Johnson 7), Boston U. 18 (Chimezie 5). Assists_Army 15 (Rucker 5), Boston U. 11 (Brewster 3). Total Fouls_Army 14, Boston U. 18. A_610 (1,800).
