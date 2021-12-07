SUNY-PURCHASE (0-0)
Phillips 2-7 1-2 5, Brady 2-11 0-0 5, Hansford-Whyte 2-10 0-3 4, Knochen 3-5 1-3 7, Holmes 1-8 2-2 4, T.Mason 3-8 0-0 6, J.Mason 2-7 0-0 6, Fulcher 0-4 0-0 0, Matthews 1-1 0-1 3, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 4-11 40.
ARMY (4-4)
Peterson 2-7 0-2 4, J.Caldwell 3-5 1-2 8, Cross 2-5 2-3 6, Duhart 5-7 0-0 12, Rucker 4-9 0-0 11, I.Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Mann 2-4 1-2 6, Naess 2-6 0-0 6, Dove 2-2 1-4 5, Lezanic 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 1-3 1-2 3, Small 2-6 0-0 6, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2, Scully 1-5 0-0 3, Thiele 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 3-5 2-4 9, Kinker 2-4 1-1 6, Barker 1-1 0-0 3, St. Clair 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-80 9-20 97.
Halftime_Army 42-24. 3-Point Goals_SUNY-Purchase 4-22 (J.Mason 2-4, Matthews 1-1, Brady 1-6, T.Mason 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Fulcher 0-2, Hansford-Whyte 0-2, Holmes 0-5), Army 16-40 (Rucker 3-7, Duhart 2-2, Small 2-5, Naess 2-6, Barker 1-1, Johnson 1-1, St. Clair 1-1, J.Caldwell 1-2, Mann 1-2, Kinker 1-3, Scully 1-4, Allenspach 0-1, Lezanic 0-1, Thiele 0-1, Cross 0-3). Rebounds_SUNY-Purchase 34 (T.Mason 10), Army 58 (Peterson, Dove 8). Assists_SUNY-Purchase 8 (Knochen 3), Army 22 (Rucker 7). Total Fouls_SUNY-Purchase 15, Army 15. A_454 (5,043).