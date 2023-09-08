Friday

At West Course

St. Louis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

First Round

Billy Mayfair34-30—64
Timothy O'Neal31-33—64
Kevin Sutherland32-32—64
Y.E. Yang34-30—64
Brian Gay34-31—65
Wes Short34-31—65
Alex Cejka33-33—66
Ken Duke32-34—66
Steve Flesch33-33—66
Retief Goosen32-34—66
Joe Durant34-33—67
Kenny Perry32-35—67
Tim Petrovic34-33—67
Kirk Triplett34-33—67
Charlie Wi32-35—67
Billy Andrade35-33—68
Notah Begay33-35—68
Jason Bohn33-35—68
David Branshaw36-32—68
Scott Dunlap34-34—68
David Duval35-33—68
Ernie Els34-34—68
Paul Goydos35-33—68
Richard Green35-33—68
Simon Griffiths33-35—68
Bernhard Langer33-35—68
Tom Lehman35-33—68
Rocco Mediate32-36—68
Dicky Pride34-34—68
Brett Quigley35-33—68
Ken Tanigawa35-33—68
David Toms34-34—68
Shane Bertsch34-35—69
Olin Browne34-35—69
Darren Clarke37-32—69
Jay Delsing35-34—69
Chris DiMarco33-36—69
John Huston36-33—69
Jeff Maggert37-32—69
Scott McCarron33-36—69
Jose Maria Olazabal36-33—69
Paul Stankowski34-35—69
Stuart Appleby34-36—70
K.J. Choi36-34—70
Robert Damron36-34—70
Marco Dawson33-37—70
Carlos Franco35-35—70
Mark Hensby33-37—70
Thongchai Jaidee36-34—70
Jerry Kelly36-34—70
Rob Labritz35-35—70
Kris Blanks35-36—71
Paul Broadhurst35-36—71
Brian Cooper36-35—71
Glen Day36-35—71
Bob Estes36-35—71
Fred Funk36-35—71
Robert Karlsson34-37—71
Justin Leonard34-37—71
Colin Montgomerie35-36—71
Rod Pampling34-37—71
Scott Verplank32-39—71
Boo Weekley36-35—71
Woody Austin36-36—72
Lee Janzen36-36—72
Jesper Parnevik36-36—72
Tom Pernice36-36—72
Duffy Waldorf37-35—72
Stephen Ames35-38—73
Jeff Sluman34-39—73
John Daly40-34—74
Harrison Frazar37-37—74
David McKenzie37-37—74
Corey Pavin32-42—74
John Senden38-37—75
Scott Parel36-39—75
Tim Herron37-39—76
Jay Williamson38-40—78

