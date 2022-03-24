|Houston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|7
|Al.Diaz ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|StrGrdn lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kssnger ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Gshue dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Tcker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlson dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Pe.Leon cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McCrmck rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Parra rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Lprfido rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Cstes lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Urena 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Daniels lf
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Perez 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 3b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|002
|042
|020
|-
|10
|Washington
|130
|000
|220
|-
|8
E_Diaz (1), Matijevic (1), Brinson (1), Costes (1), Thomas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 0. LOB_Houston 5, Washington 10. 2B_Kessinger (2), Lee (1), Costes (1), Perez (1), Strange-Gordon 2 (2), Fox (2), Ruiz (1), Thomas (1), Parra (3), Franco (1), Hernandez (2), Garcia (1). HR_Gurriel (2), Santana (1). SB_Garcia (1). SF_Franco.
|2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Noll by_Betances.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_2167
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
