MiamiHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28150Totals29252
J.Berti 2b1010McCrmck rf3111
Chs Jr. cf4000J.Drden rf1000
Gurriel 1b3010Je.Pena ss3011
Jhnston 1b1000Whtcomb ss1000
D L Crz dh3010Bregman 3b3000
Burdick dh1000R.Bnnon 3b1000
Sanchez lf3010J.Abreu 1b3020
Lttrell lf1010Hensley lf2000
Stllngs c3000J.Myers cf3000
Iglsias ss3000Kor.Lee dh2110
Hampson 3b3000Ya.Diaz dh1000
B.Mller rf2100M.Dubon 2b3000
Mldnado c2000
Salazar c1000

Miami000000010-1
Houston00200000(x)-2

LOB_Miami 7, Houston 4. 2B_Sanchez (5), McCormick (4), Pena (1), Abreu 2 (6). SB_Berti (3), Lee (2). CS_Berti (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Luzardo542205
Puk110011
Nardi200004
Houston
Blanco310013
Neris110000
Taylor100000
Garcia331123

HBP_by_Garcia (Berti).

Balk_Garcia.

Umpires_.

T_. A_

