|Miami
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|J.Berti 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCrmck rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chs Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jhnston 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lttrell lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Myers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Iglsias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hampson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|-
|1
|Houston
|002
|000
|00(x)
|-
|2
LOB_Miami 7, Houston 4. 2B_Sanchez (5), McCormick (4), Pena (1), Abreu 2 (6). SB_Berti (3), Lee (2). CS_Berti (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Luzardo
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nardi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Houston
|Blanco
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
HBP_by_Garcia (Berti).
Balk_Garcia.
Umpires_.
T_. A_
