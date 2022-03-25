|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|W.Abreu cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lprfido cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vasquez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Vldez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Meyer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gnzalez 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mngum cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|To.Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pe.Leon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohanek ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cod.Orr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crtes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Adlph rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plmer lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|-
|1
|Houston
|001
|100
|000
|-
|2
E_Davis 2 (2). DP_New York 0, Houston 1. LOB_New York 11, Houston 5. 2B_Altuve (1). SB_Jankowski (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Megill L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Renteria
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zastryzny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Brown W, 1-0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Neris H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|James H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martinez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosscup H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Blanco S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_May, Megill
PB_Maldonado.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon;.
T_2:55. A_3398
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.