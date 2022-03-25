New YorkHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33171Totals29252
Gllorme 2b3100W.Abreu cf3000
Br.Baty 3b1010Lprfido cf1000
F.Lndor ss4010J.Altve 2b3011
Vasquez 1b1000Kssnger 2b1000
D.Smith 1b3000Alvarez dh3000
Alvarez ph1000Bregman 3b3010
P.Alnso dh3000E.Vldez 3b1000
D.Palka rf3011Brntley lf3000
J.Davis 3b2010Mldnado c2100
N.Meyer c1000Hensley 1b2010
Jnkwski cf3020Gnzalez 1b1010
J.Mngum cf1000Je.Pena ss2111
To.Nido c2000Pe.Leon ss1000
Bohanek ss1000Cod.Orr rf2000
C.Crtes lf3010R.Adlph rf1000
J.Plmer lf1000

New York000010000-1
Houston001100000-2

E_Davis 2 (2). DP_New York 0, Houston 1. LOB_New York 11, Houston 5. 2B_Altuve (1). SB_Jankowski (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Megill L, 0-132-332024
Renteria1-300001
Ottavino100001
May120002
Zastryzny100001
Claudio100002
Houston
Brown W, 1-0320034
Neris H, 2110011
Taylor H, 1121111
James H, 1110001
Martinez H, 1100000
Rosscup H, 1100012
Blanco S, 1-1110003

WP_May, Megill

PB_Maldonado.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon;.

T_2:55. A_3398

