|St. Louis
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|43
|24
|20
|23
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sctt II cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Myers lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|P.Pages c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Julks lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|To.Lott ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kprniak dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Bchbrgr ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wgner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Rbinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stbbs 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|C.Pnder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Hurst rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Rbrtson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Daniels dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Qrecuto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rivas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Salazar c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Dubon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Bnnon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|-
|1
|Houston
|350
|050
|29(x)
|-
|24
E_Rivas 2 (4), Pena (3), Meyers (1), Stubbs (2). DP_St. Louis 1, Houston 0. LOB_St. Louis 12, Houston 8. 2B_Mercado (2), Hurst (1), Wagner (3), Abreu (8), Stubbs (1), Diaz (7), Dirden (4), Salazar (3). HR_Julks (2), Diaz (1). CS_Dubon (2). SF_Bannon.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Flaherty L, 1-2
|3
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Marrero
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Naughton
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Suarez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cornwell
|0
|3
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Sawyer
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Pope
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Urquidy W, 1-0
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McDonald
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betances
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Flaherty (Meyers), Flaherty (McCormick), Marrero (Abreu), Suarez (Madris), Cornwell (Salazar), Urquidy (Knizner), Maton (Scott II).
WP_Marrero, Cornwell.
Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ben Phillips;.
T_3:09. A_3448
