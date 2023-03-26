St. LouisHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37191Totals43242023
Carlson cf3010Je.Pena ss2100
Sctt II cf0000Machado ss4332
Knizner c2010J.Myers lf2210
P.Pages c1010C.Julks lf3322
To.Lott ph1000K.Tcker rf2100
Kprniak dh4020B.Mdris rf1210
Bchbrgr ph1010Bregman 3b2100
L.Baker 1b4000W.Wgner 3b2113
Rbinson ph1000J.Abreu 1b2212
Mercado lf3110C.Stbbs 1b1012
C.Pnder lf1000Mtjevic 1b2010
S.Hurst rf4010Ya.Diaz dh3236
Rbrtson 3b4011Daniels dh3111
Qrecuto 2b3000McCrmck cf0000
I.Lopez 2b1000J.Drden cf4221
J.Rivas ss4000Kor.Lee c3101
Salazar c2111
M.Dubon 2b2010
R.Bnnon 2b3112

St. Louis010000000-1
Houston35005029(x)-24

E_Rivas 2 (4), Pena (3), Meyers (1), Stubbs (2). DP_St. Louis 1, Houston 0. LOB_St. Louis 12, Houston 8. 2B_Mercado (2), Hurst (1), Wagner (3), Abreu (8), Stubbs (1), Diaz (7), Dirden (4), Salazar (3). HR_Julks (2), Diaz (1). CS_Dubon (2). SF_Bannon.

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Flaherty L, 1-232-346631
Marrero1-312211
Naughton2-355510
Thompson11-300002
Suarez132200
Cornwell036620
Sawyer2-343300
Pope1-300000
Houston
Urquidy W, 1-0441101
Neris120002
Montero100000
Maton1-310001
McDonald2-310002
Garcia100002
Betances110012

HBP_by_Flaherty (Meyers), Flaherty (McCormick), Marrero (Abreu), Suarez (Madris), Cornwell (Salazar), Urquidy (Knizner), Maton (Scott II).

WP_Marrero, Cornwell.

Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ben Phillips;.

T_3:09. A_3448

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

