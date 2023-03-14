St. LouisHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30343Totals27343
Donovan 2b2100M.Dubon ss2000
Qrecuto 2b2000Whtcomb ss3110
Carlson cf3000J.Drden rf0000
J.Wlker lf4010B.Mdris rf2110
Cntrras c1100Bregman 3b2001
Barrera c1000Kssnger 3b1000
N.Grman 3b3023J.Abreu 1b3010
T.Mtter 3b1000Brryhll 1b0100
J.Yepez 1b3000C.Julks dh3001
Brleson rf4000McCrmck cf1000
Ma.Winn ss3000Pe.Leon cf0000
J.Rivas ss1000Kor.Lee c2000
Knizner dh2110Salazar c2011
J.Crrea 2b2000
Whtaker lf2000
J.Perez lf2000

St. Louis002001000-3
Houston000003000-3

E_Stanek (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Houston 7. 2B_Abreu (2). SB_Hurst (1). SF_Bregman, Julks.

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Thompson100011
Naughton100011
Suarez H, 2100011
Misiewicz H, 3100000
Woodford32-333324
Loutos BS, 1-21-310010
Leahy100002
Houston
Bielak412243
Maton110001
Stanek111011
Gage210003
Martinez100010

HBP_by_Bielak (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Reed Basner; .

T_2:39. A_4006

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you