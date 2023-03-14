|St. Louis
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|Donovan 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brryhll 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Yepez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Brleson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Winn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pe.Leon cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rivas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Crrea 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whtaker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Perez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|000
|-
|3
|Houston
|000
|003
|000
|-
|3
E_Stanek (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Houston 7. 2B_Abreu (2). SB_Hurst (1). SF_Bregman, Julks.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Bielak (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Reed Basner; .
T_2:39. A_4006
