HoustonMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32494Totals343103
Je.Pena ss3020J.Wndle 3b3131
Goodrum ss1000Astdllo 3b1010
J.Altve 2b2011M.Rojas ss3011
De Goti 2b1000Gnzalez ss1000
Brntley dh4000G.Coper dh4000
Bregman 3b3120Qintana ph1000
Kssnger 3b1000A.Grcia rf2000
K.Tcker rf3110B.Mller rf2000
McKenna rf1000Sanchez cf3011
Gurriel 1b2113DShelds cf2000
Hensley 1b1000Aguilar 1b2010
Brinson lf3010Jhnston 1b0000
J.Brwer lf1000Andrson lf3010
McCrmck cf3000R.Quinn lf1000
Mldnado c2110Chs Jr. 2b3110
Pperski c1000Brigman 2b1000
P.Henry c2110
S.Chvez c0000

Houston001003000-4
Miami002100000-3

E_Astudillo (1). DP_Houston 2, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 3, Miami 11. 2B_Bregman (2), Sanchez (1). HR_Gurriel (3). SB_Wendle (1). CS_Pena (1). SF_Altuve, Rojas.

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia210013
Abreu BS, 0-1122221
Solomon W, 1-0251102
Mushinski H, 1220012
Paredes H, 1100010
Martinez S, 1-1100002
Miami
Luzardo451015
Bass H, 1110002
Bleier L, 0-2, BS, 0-12-333301
Armstrong1-300000
Dayton100002
Okert100002
Brazoban100000

HBP_Astudillo by_Paredes.

PB_Henry.

WP_Garcia; Luzardo; Bass.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:15. A_3942

