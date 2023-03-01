|Boston
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Crook rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|T.Casas dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Lugo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Palma c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Drden rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whtaker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Julks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mdris lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|K.Crona cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Stbbs 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rafaela cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Perez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Abreu rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Dcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Vldez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Cstes dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ftzgrld 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|200
|002
|000
|-
|4
|Houston
|010
|002
|100
|-
|4
E_Diaz (1), Goodrum (2), Dubon (1), Maldonado (1). LOB_Boston 9, Houston 8. 2B_Tapia (3), McGuire (1), Dubon (1). SB_Dubon (1). SF_Palma.
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Bleier (Dirden), Brown (Allen).
Umpires_.
T_. A_
