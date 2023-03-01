BostonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33473Totals32362
R.Tapia lf3020J.Altve 2b3000
N.Crook rf2000M.Dubon 2b2020
T.Casas dh4111Je.Pena ss3000
Ma.Lugo dh1000Gnzalez ss1000
B.Dlbec 1b2100Mldnado c2000
D.Palka 1b1000M.Palma c1101
C.Arryo ss3010J.Drden rf1000
Ed.Diaz ss2000Whtaker rf2000
McGuire c2010C.Julks lf2000
Hmilton c1000B.Mdris lf2000
Goodrum 3b2001K.Crona cf1100
N.Sgard 3b1000Mtjevic 1b2010
G.Allen cf1001C.Stbbs 1b2010
Rafaela cf2110J.Perez 3b2000
W.Abreu rf2100Machado 3b2000
N.Dcker lf1000Hmilton dh2011
E.Vldez 2b2010M.Cstes dh2110
Ftzgrld 2b1000

Boston200002000-4
Houston010002100-4

E_Diaz (1), Goodrum (2), Dubon (1), Maldonado (1). LOB_Boston 9, Houston 8. 2B_Tapia (3), McGuire (1), Dubon (1). SB_Dubon (1). SF_Palma.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Bleier221111
Mills H, 2200003
Ort H, 2222210
Jacques BS, 0-2121102
Gomez100001
Guerrero110011
Houston
Brown112121
Pressly120011
Blanco220003
Hansen12-322221
Record11-300002
Ruppenthal100000
Gomez100002

HBP_by_Bleier (Dirden), Brown (Allen).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

