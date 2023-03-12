|Miami
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|37
|5
|14
|4
|J.Berti cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Whtaker 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D L Crz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lttrell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Frtes c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Allen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stllngs dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Crona rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McIntsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Brdshaw rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Price c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dvers 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Crrea 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hollins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daniels lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Nunez ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stevens ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|-
|1
|Houston
|021
|000
|20(x)
|-
|5
E_Nunez (1), Bannon (2). DP_Miami 2, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 7, Houston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Devers (1), Bannon (1), Madris (2), Diaz 2 (5), Machado (2). HR_Lee (2). SF_Fortes.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Smeltzer L, 1-2
|3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Brazoban
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nardi
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Villalobos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Houston
|Brown W, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Paredes H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hansen H, 1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gomez H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeLabio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Smeltzer (McCormick).
WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Jean;.
T_2:21. A_3666
