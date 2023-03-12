MiamiHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32161Totals375144
J.Berti cf3000R.Bnnon 3b3021
J.Wndle ss3110Whtaker 3b2000
De Goti 3b1000Hensley 1b3020
D L Crz lf3010B.Mdris 1b2110
Lttrell lf1000McCrmck cf2010
N.Frtes c1001McKenna cf2000
A.Allen c1000J.Drden rf3110
Stllngs dh3010K.Crona rf1000
McIntsh ph1000Ya.Diaz dh4131
Sanchez rf3000Kor.Lee c3122
Brdshaw rf1000C.Price c0000
Hampson ss3000M.Dubon 2b3000
J.Dvers 2b1010J.Crrea 2b1000
Encrncn 1b3000M.Cstes lf3000
Hollins 1b1000Daniels lf1000
N.Nunez ss3020Machado ss3110
Stevens ss1010

Miami000100000-1
Houston02100020(x)-5

E_Nunez (1), Bannon (2). DP_Miami 2, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 7, Houston 10. 2B_Wendle (1), Devers (1), Bannon (1), Madris (2), Diaz 2 (5), Machado (2). HR_Lee (2). SF_Fortes.

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Smeltzer L, 1-2393301
Brazoban100002
Nardi120001
Villalobos100000
Gonzalez232113
Houston
Brown W, 1-1300003
Paredes H, 1121101
Hansen H, 122-320022
Gomez H, 111-310000
DeLabio110000

HBP_by_Smeltzer (McCormick).

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Jean;.

T_2:21. A_3666

