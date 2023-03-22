|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|R.Bnnon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Brden 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hensley 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|S.Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Mendick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mtjevic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Drden cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vientos 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pe.Leon cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Arauz ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|To.Nido c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|000
|040
|001
|-
|5
|NY Mets
|000
|010
|001
|-
|2
DP_Houston 1, New York 1. LOB_Houston 5, New York 10. 2B_Julks (3), Dirden (3), Dubon (2), Escobar (1).
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Reed Basner; .
T_2:34. A_6538
