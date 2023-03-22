HoustonNew York
Totals30555Totals35292
R.Bnnon 2b4010Escobar 3b2011
T.Brden 2b1000Br.Baty 3b1001
Hensley 1b3101S.Marte rf3000
C.Julks rf4013Mendick lf2000
Ya.Diaz c3000F.Lndor ss3000
Salazar c1000Stewart rf2000
Mtjevic lf3000Vglbach dh4010
B.Mdris lf1000M.Canha lf2000
J.Drden cf1110Vientos 1b1000
Pe.Leon cf2000Dar.Ruf 1b3000
Kssnger 3b1100J.Arauz ss0100
Machado ss1000To.Pham cf3000
Whtcomb ss2100Lcastro cf1000
M.Dubon dh3121Gllorme 2b3120
J.Praza 2b1010
Narvaez c2020
To.Nido c2020

Houston000040001-5
NY Mets000010001-2

DP_Houston 1, New York 1. LOB_Houston 5, New York 10. 2B_Julks (3), Dirden (3), Dubon (2), Escobar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Solis200012
Maton11-310002
Abreu W, 1-02-300010
Davis231101
Buttrey H, 3230002
Conn121122
New York
Senga L, 1-2422233
Yacabonis112222
McFarland100001
Hunter210002
Brigham121102

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Reed Basner; .

T_2:34. A_6538

