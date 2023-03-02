|Houston
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daniels rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mtter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Myers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Adlph cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schrber 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wgner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|N.Grman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Yepez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mlina ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brleson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ma.Winn ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kssnger 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Stbbs dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|021
|001
|101
|-
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
E_Donovan (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Houston 10, St. Louis 4. 2B_Tucker (1), Diaz (1), Wagner (2), Salazar (1). HR_Abreu (1), Lee (1), Bannon (1). SB_Winn (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Javier H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Neris H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Murray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|Wainwright L, 0-1
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Woodford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Hicks
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Hicks (Lee).
WP_Hicks, Neris.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa;.
T_2:25. A_5033
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.