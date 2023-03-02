HoustonSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396116Totals29030
K.Tcker rf4021Donovan 3b3000
Daniels rf1000T.Mtter 3b1000
McCrmck lf2000O'Neill cf2000
Hensley lf1000Mercado cf2000
J.Myers cf3000Gldhmdt 1b2010
R.Adlph cf2010L.Baker 1b1000
J.Abreu 1b3111Arenado dh3010
Schrber 1b2000J.Wlker ph1000
Ya.Diaz c2110Cntrras c2000
Kor.Lee c2111Barrera c1000
W.Wgner 3b2111N.Grman 2b2000
R.Bnnon 3b3111J.Yepez lf3000
Machado ss2000Carlson rf2000
L.Mlina ss3000Brleson rf1000
Whtcomb 2b2001Ma.Winn ss2010
Kssnger 2b2010Rbrtson ss1000
Salazar dh2010
C.Stbbs dh1110

Houston021001101-6
St. Louis000000000-0

E_Donovan (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Houston 10, St. Louis 4. 2B_Tucker (1), Diaz (1), Wagner (2), Salazar (1). HR_Abreu (1), Lee (1), Bannon (1). SB_Winn (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W, 1-0210002
Javier H, 1210003
Neris H, 1100013
Abreu110000
Buttrey100001
Murray200012
St. Louis
Wainwright L, 0-1353302
Woodford311115
Hicks131102
Romero110022
Rodriguez111101

HBP_by_Hicks (Lee).

WP_Hicks, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa;.

T_2:25. A_5033

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

