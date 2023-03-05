WashingtonHouston
Totals27151Totals31476
Al.Call cf3110J.Altve 2b4221
I.Vrgas 3b1000Je.Pena ss4112
L.Grcia 2b3000Mldnado c4012
D L Rsa cf1010Bregman 3b3000
Meneses 1b3010J.Perez 3b1000
M.Chvis 1b1000K.Tcker rf4021
D.Smith dh2021J.Abreu 1b1000
Blnnhrn dh1000Mtjevic 1b1000
Cndlrio 3b3000Hensley lf2110
Ke.Ruiz c2000C.Julks lf1000
Garrett rf3000B.Mdris dh3000
Hrnndez lf2000Schrber ph1000
J.Downs ss2000Hmilton cf2000

Washington001000001-2
Houston002400000-6

E_Pena (2). DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 7, Houston 7. 2B_Call (4). 3B_Pena (1). SB_Hensley (2). CS_Smith (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin21-332213
Ferrer2-320000
Banda124421
Ward100012
Espino100001
Harvey110001
Thompson2-300001
Houston
Garcia341111
Pressly100001
Neris100002
Abreu100010
Whitley210011

HBP_by_Whitley (Downs).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

