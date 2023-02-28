|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|To.Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brwer rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Myers lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.McNil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Drden lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCrmck cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muricio ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|P.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrber 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lcastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K.Prada dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wgner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtcomb 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Meyer c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Daniels dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|500
|000
|030
|-
|8
|New York
|000
|030
|010
|-
|4
LOB_Houston 10, New York 8. 2B_Meyers (1), Abreu (1), Lee (1), Stewart (1). HR_Brewer (1), Salazar (1), Hensley (1). SB_Tucker (1), Bannon (1), Lindor (1). CS_Cedrola (1).
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Brown (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .
T_. A_4605
