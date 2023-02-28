HoustonNew York
Totals378108Totals31454
K.Tcker rf3020To.Pham lf3000
J.Brwer rf2111Vientos 1b2000
J.Myers lf2110J.McNil 2b4001
J.Drden lf2000J.Arauz 2b1010
McCrmck cf1100F.Lndor ss2021
McKenna cf2000Muricio ss1100
J.Abreu 1b3111P.Alnso 1b2000
Schrber 1b2110Lcastro lf0000
Kor.Lee c3112Vglbach dh3000
Salazar c1112K.Prada dh1000
R.Bnnon 3b2000M.Canha cf3000
W.Wgner 3b2000Br.Baty 3b1011
Hensley ss2112Escobar 3b2100
Gnzalez ss2010Ramirez cf1000
Whtcomb 2b3000Narvaez c0000
Kssnger 2b1000N.Meyer c2100
Ya.Diaz dh2000Stewart rf2111
Daniels dh2000Cedrola rf1000

Houston500000030-8
New York000030010-4

LOB_Houston 10, New York 8. 2B_Meyers (1), Abreu (1), Lee (1), Stewart (1). HR_Brewer (1), Salazar (1), Hensley (1). SB_Tucker (1), Bannon (1), Lindor (1). CS_Cedrola (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia W, 1-0210004
Davis100010
Paredes100012
Tamarez2-323331
Conn H, 211-300002
Melendez H, 1100011
Brown1-311111
Betances H, 12-300001
Sammons110001
New York
Quintana L, 0-12-345510
Miller11-310001
Diaz100012
Ottavino110021
Brigham100011
Greene100011
Orze110021
McFarland133302
Woods100000

HBP_by_Brown (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs; .

T_. A_4605

