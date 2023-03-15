HoustonAtlanta
Totals429159Totals29362
K.Crona cf2110O.Albes dh2011
McKenna cf4121M.Olson 1b3000
L.Cerny lf2110Lgbauer 1b1000
M.Cstes lf4121A.Riley 3b1010
C.Julks rf2010K.Ogans 3b1100
Daniels rf3112S.Mrphy c3000
Salazar c0001Casteel c1110
C.Price c2000Hrrs II cf2000
B.Mdris dh5022Klp Jr. lf1000
R.Bnnon 3b2000K.Pllar rf3001
Kssnger 3b2000Jenista rf1010
Brryhll 1b2000Shwmake ss3000
J.Brwer 1b2210M.Tlman ss1000
Whtcomb 2b2010J.Lplow lf2110
Stevens 2b3111E.White cf1010
L.Mlina ss2000O.Arcia 2b1000
Lorenzo ss3121Sanchez 2b2000

Houston101003031-9
Atlanta000011010-3

E_Ogans (1), Pillar (1). LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 10. 2B_Daniels (1), Brewer (1), Whitcomb (1), Stevens (1), Lorenzo (1), Luplow (2). SB_Julks (1). CS_McKenna (1). SF_Salazar, Albies.

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia310033
Betances100001
Gomez111101
Chaidez12-321121
Blanco1-300000
Roberts121112
Atlanta
Strider32-362218
Olczak1-300000
Chavez100002
Yates2-343302
Lee1-310001
Elliott12-323013
Swarmer1-310010
Wilcox111111

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak; .

T_. A_5951

