|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Pages cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Vivas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dggar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Capel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Blday lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lnglers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Ward dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Busch 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cartaya c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bride 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.DLuca rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|De.Mann 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Leonard ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Avans lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|LA Dodgers
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|00(x)
|-
|1
E_Jones (1), Freitas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Oakland 7. 2B_Vargas (1), Peterson (2). SB_Zimmer (1), Kemp (1), Wade (2), Noda (1). CS_DeLuca (1). PO_DeLuca.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Moll (DeLuca).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett;.
T_2:25. A_5308
