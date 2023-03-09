Los AngelesOakland
Totals32060Totals30151
Heyward cf3000To.Kemp 2b3011
A.Pages cf0000Ty.Wade ss1010
M.Vrgas 2b3010Al.Diaz ss3020
J.Vivas 3b2000P.Reyes 2b1000
S.Dggar lf2000C.Capel lf3000
J.Jones 2b2000J.Blday lf1000
Mrtinez dh3010Lnglers c3000
Ry.Ward dh0000Sdrstrm c1000
M.Busch 1b2000Aguilar dh4000
Cartaya c1000Pterson 3b2010
Wlliams ss2000J.Bride 3b1000
J.DLuca rf1000Lureano rf3000
Hrnndez 3b2000Ry.Noda 1b1100
De.Mann 1b1000Es.Ruiz cf3000
B.Zmmer rf2010
Leonard ss2020
Freitas c2000
D.Avans lf2010

LA Dodgers000000000-0
Oakland00001000(x)-1

E_Jones (1), Freitas (1). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Oakland 7. 2B_Vargas (1), Peterson (2). SB_Zimmer (1), Kemp (1), Wade (2), Noda (1). CS_DeLuca (1). PO_DeLuca.

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Pepiot330014
Scott100000
Gonzalez L, 0-1111111
Bickford100000
Suero110000
Kolarek100001
Oakland
Oller420027
Jackson W, 1-0100000
Jimenez H, 1110001
Moll H, 1120011
Garcia H, 112-310033
Coker S, 1-11-300001

HBP_by_Moll (DeLuca).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett;.

T_2:25. A_5308

