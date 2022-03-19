|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|8
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|9
|B.Marsh lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Thmas lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Bthncrt c
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bu.Reed lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Stfanic 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Adell rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Sk.Bolt rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.Rojas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Thiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sdrstrm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mulrine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Myfield 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|N.Allen ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E.Thmes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gtewood 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bride dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabbage 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Lopes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plmeiro dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Todosio cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|212
|000
|-
|8
|Oakland
|000
|311
|23x
|-
|10
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (1), Stefanic (1), Mayfield (1), Martinez (1), Sierra (1), Kemp (1), Murphy (1), Pinder (1), Davidson (1). 3B_Pache (1), Allen (1). HR_Adell (1), Wallach (1), Bolt (1). SB_Wade (1). SF_Wong, Bride.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_.
T_N/A. A_7724
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.