Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388158Totals3510129
B.Marsh lf2110To.Kemp 2b2110
D.Thmas lf2100C.Pache cf3110
Ty.Wade ss2110E.Andrs ss2000
Vlzquez ss3122Bthncrt c2022
Rengifo 2b3010Bu.Reed lf1210
Stfanic 2b1011S.Mrphy c2111
J.Adell rf3123Sk.Bolt rf1113
J.Rojas rf1000S.Brown rf2110
M.Thiss c2000Jackson lf1000
Wallach c1111Sdrstrm c2000
Mulrine c0000C.Pnder lf2012
Myfield 3b3020N.Allen ss1110
Ke.Wong 3b1001E.Thmes dh2000
Gtewood 1b3000J.Bride dh0001
Cabbage 1b2000Lureano cf2000
Mrtinez dh2120C.Lopes 2b2000
Plmeiro dh2000D.Kelly 1b2000
M.Serra cf3110D.Grcia 1b2110
Todosio cf2010K.Smith 3b2000
Dvidson 3b2110

Los Angeles201212000-8
Oakland00031123x-10

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (1), Stefanic (1), Mayfield (1), Martinez (1), Sierra (1), Kemp (1), Murphy (1), Pinder (1), Davidson (1). 3B_Pache (1), Allen (1). HR_Adell (1), Wallach (1), Bolt (1). SB_Wade (1). SF_Wong, Bride.

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen200002
Moran H, 1100000
Weiss2-343302
Torres H, 11-300000
Daniel H, 12-321112
Kristofak H, 111-311103
Ledo H, 12-322231
Donovan H, 11-300000
Smith L, 0-1, BS, 0-1133302
Oakland
Honeywell Jr.21-373301
Blackburn12-332202
Grimm121111
Puk2-322221
Jimenez11-310001
Pimentel W, 1-0100031
Brown S, 1-1100002

Umpires_.

T_N/A. A_7724

