|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|12
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wde Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matheny 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gglotti rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Vllar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|C.Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Pderson dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|P.Reyes dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ftzgrld dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Capel lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Munguia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lnglers c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Proctor 2b
|2
|0
|2
|3
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Sabol c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Matos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Johnson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rooker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wsely ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|220
|034
|100
|-
|12
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|400
|-
|6
E_Noda (2). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Peterson (3), Proctor 2 (5), Wisely (2). 3B_Langeliers (1). HR_Brown (1), Aguilar (2), Laureano (1), Ruiz (2). SF_Ruiz. PO_Wisely.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Kaprielian W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Jackson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Garcia
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Stripling L, 1-2
|5
|11
|9
|9
|1
|2
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Romo
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doval
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Kaprielian (Wade Jr.).
WP_Ty.Rogers, Romo.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Alex Tosi;.
T_2:58. A_30254
