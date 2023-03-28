OaklandSan Francisco
To.Kemp 2b4220Wde Jr. 1b2100
N.Allen ss1000Matheny 1b1100
Al.Diaz ss4000Cnforto rf2100
K.Smith 3b1000Gglotti rf1000
S.Brown lf4112D.Vllar 3b3101
C.Pache cf0000Schmitt 3b1100
Aguilar dh4222Pderson dh2021
P.Reyes dh1000J.Davis dh1000
Pterson 3b4120Ftzgrld dh1000
Ty.Wade 2b1000W.Wlson ph1000
Lureano rf3113Crwford ss2011
C.Capel lf1100Munguia lf2000
Ry.Noda 1b5130Estrada 2b3000
Lnglers c2221Proctor 2b2023
C.Perez c1011B.Sabol c3010
K.McCnn c1000L.Matos ph1000
Es.Ruiz cf2113Johnson cf3000
B.Rooker rf1000B.Wsely ss3110

Oakland220034100-12
San Francisco101000400-6

E_Noda (2). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 10. 2B_Peterson (3), Proctor 2 (5), Wisely (2). 3B_Langeliers (1). HR_Brown (1), Aguilar (2), Laureano (1), Ruiz (2). SF_Ruiz. PO_Wisely.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Kaprielian W, 2-151-352226
Jackson2-300001
May2-304442
Garcia1-310020
Acevedo100003
Coker110000
San Francisco
Stripling L, 1-25119912
Ty.Rogers122201
Romo021110
Llovera100002
Ta.Rogers100011
Doval100002

HBP_by_Kaprielian (Wade Jr.).

WP_Ty.Rogers, Romo.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:58. A_30254

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

