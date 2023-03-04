ClevelandOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38493Totals33474
R.Quinn cf2000Es.Ruiz cf3113
Co.Kokx cf1000K.Smith ss2000
Gimenez ss3010To.Kemp 2b3000
Rocchio ss2000P.Reyes 2b2110
Brennan dh3110Al.Diaz ss1010
Lvstida dh2010D.Grcia 1b2010
J.Nylor 1b3000Ry.Noda 1b2000
Dav.Fry 1b2000Stvnson cf2011
Gnzalez rf3011Lureano dh1000
Escbedo rf2000Dvidson dh1000
G.Arias 3b3100Pterson 3b3000
Mrtinez 3b2000Ty.Wade 3b1000
M.Pries lf2112B.Roker lf3110
C.Rller lf1110Yo.Pozo c3000
Gllgher c3010K.McCnn c1000
B.Nylor c1010D.Clrke rf2110
Freeman 2b2010T.Broks rf1000
J.Brito 2b1000

Cleveland000102010-4
Oakland000030100-4

E_Smith (1), Diaz (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Gimenez (2), Brennan (3), Naylor (1), Reyes (1), Rooker (3). 3B_Clarke (1). HR_Pries (2), Ruiz (1). SB_Freeman (2). CS_Davidson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber310002
Karinchak100021
Stephan BS, 0-12-323330
Simpson1-300010
Pilkington231102
Toussaint100011
Kelly110001
Oakland
Oller32-331113
Cohen1-300010
Pruitt12-332002
Briggs1-300010
May100001
Steckenrider BS, 0-1121102
Coker110002

HBP_by_Briggs (Kokx).

WP_Briggs, Pilkington, Steckenrider.

Balk_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Merzel;.

T_2:45. A_5122

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you