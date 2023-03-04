|Cleveland
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|R.Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Co.Kokx cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rocchio ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brennan dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lvstida dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Lureano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escbedo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Pries lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B.Roker lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Rller lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yo.Pozo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Nylor c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Clrke rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Broks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brito 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|010
|-
|4
|Oakland
|000
|030
|100
|-
|4
E_Smith (1), Diaz (1). LOB_Cleveland 11, Oakland 9. 2B_Gimenez (2), Brennan (3), Naylor (1), Reyes (1), Rooker (3). 3B_Clarke (1). HR_Pries (2), Ruiz (1). SB_Freeman (2). CS_Davidson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Stephan BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Simpson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pilkington
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Toussaint
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Oller
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cohen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pruitt
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Briggs
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Coker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Briggs (Kokx).
WP_Briggs, Pilkington, Steckenrider.
Balk_Karinchak.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Merzel;.
T_2:45. A_5122
