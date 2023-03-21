OaklandLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31685Totals385135
To.Kemp 2b3110Ta.Ward cf4222
Ty.Wade 2b2021Whtfeld cf1000
C.Capel lf3000Rengifo ss3132
N.Allen ss2000Ar.Vera ss1000
Al.Diaz ss2001J.Walsh rf3010
B.Roker rf1000Barrera rf1000
Aguilar 1b2100Renfroe dh3021
T.Broks 1b1000K.Padlo dh1000
Pterson 3b1100Ja.Lamb 1b4000
K.Smith 3b0000Cabbage 1b1010
Lureano rf3121M.Thiss c3000
P.Reyes lf0100Emmrson c1010
Lnglers c2000M.Mniak lf4000
K.McCnn c2010Jackson lf1000
Escrche pr0100Fltcher 2b4120
Ry.Noda dh3000J.Gomez 2b1000
Es.Ruiz cf2022Li.Soto 3b1110
C.Pache cf2000Blakely 3b1000

Oakland110200002-6
LA Angels130100000-5

E_Cabbage (1), Soto (2). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Wade (2), Rengifo (3), Walsh (4), Emmerson (2), Fletcher (1). HR_Ward (2), Rengifo (2). SB_Kemp (2), Ruiz (5), Fletcher (1). CS_Smith (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Diaz, Rengifo. PO_Laureano.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Oller264431
Briggs100010
Jackson121111
Jimenez120000
Ginn W, 1-0310001
Garcia S, 1-1120001
Los Angeles
Mederos232211
Warren H, 1100001
Joyce H, 12-312212
Kristofak BS, 0-11-310000
Herget H, 1100001
Wantz H, 2100012
Erla L, 0-1, BS, 0-222-332020
Dashwood1-300001

HBP_by_Joyce (Noda).

WP_Joyce 2.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf;.

T_2:48. A_5096

