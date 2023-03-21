|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ta.Ward cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Ty.Wade 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Whtfeld cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Capel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss
|3
|1
|3
|2
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ar.Vera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Walsh rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Roker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|T.Broks 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Thiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emmrson c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escrche pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ry.Noda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gomez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Es.Ruiz cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Li.Soto 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blakely 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|110
|200
|002
|-
|6
|LA Angels
|130
|100
|000
|-
|5
E_Cabbage (1), Soto (2). DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Wade (2), Rengifo (3), Walsh (4), Emmerson (2), Fletcher (1). HR_Ward (2), Rengifo (2). SB_Kemp (2), Ruiz (5), Fletcher (1). CS_Smith (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Diaz, Rengifo. PO_Laureano.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Oller
|2
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Briggs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jimenez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginn W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Mederos
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Warren H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Joyce H, 1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Kristofak BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Erla L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Dashwood
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Joyce (Noda).
WP_Joyce 2.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Jim Wolf;.
T_2:48. A_5096
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.