|Oakland
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Es.Ruiz cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|H.Cstro lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Muncy ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lavigne 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Kemp 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Tglia dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Amdor 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Buelvas dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morales 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|2
|4
|C..Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCnn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|P.Reyes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frnndez lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Veen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Capel lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Dr.Romo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernaiz 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Srven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mntgmry cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dchmann rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crreras ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Allen ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Mntes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|110
|600
|000
|-
|8
|Colorado
|300
|100
|102
|-
|7
E_Laureano (1). DP_Oakland 2, Colorado 2. LOB_Oakland 4, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruiz (2), Buelvas (1), Aguilar (2), Morales (1), Moustakas (1), Fernandez (1). HR_Peterson (2), Toglia (2). SB_Ward 2 (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fujinami W, 2-0
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Muller H, 1
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Coker S, 2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Feltner
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Allen L, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Davis
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mears
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Muller (McMahon).
PB_McCann.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Lew Williams; .
T_2:45. A_7601
