abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368128Totals387137
Es.Ruiz cf4222H.Cstro lf3111
M.Muncy ss1000Lavigne 1b2000
To.Kemp 2b1100M.Tglia dh4321
Ry.Noda 1b2000McMahon 2b2110
Al.Diaz dh2100A.Amdor 2b1010
Buelvas dh2010Morales 2b1111
Aguilar 1b3024C..Cron 1b3000
K.McCnn c1000N.Jones 3b1000
Pterson 3b3111Mstakas 3b3023
P.Reyes lf1000Frnndez lf2011
Lureano rf3000Za.Veen rf4000
Ty.Wade 2b1000B.Doyle cf2110
C.Capel lf3220Dr.Romo c2000
Hernaiz 3b1010B.Srven c3000
Sdrstrm c3010Mntgmry cf1010
Dchmann rf1000Crreras ss2010
N.Allen ss3121C.Mntes ss2010
C.Pache cf1000

Oakland110600000-8
Colorado300100102-7

E_Laureano (1). DP_Oakland 2, Colorado 2. LOB_Oakland 4, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruiz (2), Buelvas (1), Aguilar (2), Morales (1), Moustakas (1), Fernandez (1). HR_Peterson (2), Toglia (2). SB_Ward 2 (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Fujinami W, 2-0344437
Steckenrider110002
Muller H, 141-383311
Coker S, 2-22-300001
Colorado
Feltner31-363311
Allen L, 0-21-335520
Davis21-310001
Johnson100000
Blach110002
Mears110000

HBP_by_Muller (McMahon).

PB_McCann.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Lew Williams; .

T_2:45. A_7601

