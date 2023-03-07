OaklandArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals389118Totals33373
To.Kemp 2b1210Carroll lf2000
P.Reyes 2b1000Y.Munoz lf2000
Al.Diaz ss4034K.Lewis dh3111
Ty.Wade ss2000English ph1000
Ry.Noda 1b3100McCrthy cf3000
D.Grcia 1b1000Ti.Tawa cf1000
Lnglers c3110C.Kelly c2110
Sdrstrm c1000Higgins c2000
Aguilar dh3000Kennedy 2b1100
K.McCnn dh1000J.Hager 3b1000
J.Blday lf4210P.Evans 1b3010
C.Capel lf1000Vkovich 1b1010
Lureano rf4132Alxnder 3b3011
L.Btler rf1000Roberts rf1000
Pterson 3b2100Cstillo rf3011
J.Bride 3b1000Dzenack 2b0000
Es.Ruiz cf4122Perdomo ss3000
C.Pache cf1000C.Torin ss1010

Oakland106200000-9
Arizona010110000-3

E_Wade (1), Evans (1). DP_Oakland 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Arizona 8. 2B_Kemp (1), Diaz (1), Alexander (2). HR_Lewis (1). SB_Peterson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Fujinami W, 1-0311123
Sears342213
Williams100010
May110001
Steckenrider110011
Arizona
Gallen L, 0-1234441
Brice2-300002
Rogers1-334421
Frias131010
McAllister100001
Nelson120012
Familia100002
Sulser100000
Ginkel100000

HBP_by_Brice (Kemp).

WP_Fujinami.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Bill Miller; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:57. A_7147

